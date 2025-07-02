Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 7-6-0 • ACC 3-5-0

Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh Panthers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    7-6-0
  • ACC
    3-5-0
Pittsburgh Panthers
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs Duquesne Dukes (8-3)
  • Acrisure Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
DUQ
Sat, Aug 30
12:00 pm
ACCN
vs
CMICH
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
ESPU
@
WVU
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
ESPN
vs
LVILLE
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
BC
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
FSU
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
CUSE
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
NCST
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
STNFRD
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
ND
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
GATECH
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
MIAMI
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    How much of Pitt's 2025 roster came from the transfer portal?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Did Pitt's offensive and defensive lines improve enough this offseason?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Pitt's QB room got more interesting this spring

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    What has Pitt's Athletic Department done to raise money for revenue-sharing?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Will there still be a need for collectives in the era of revenue-sharing?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    When Pitt's offense clicked for OC Kade Bell

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Pitt OC Kade Bell sees better depth at WR

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Pitt DC Randy Bates thinks Cruce Brookins can be special

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    What does Pat Narduzzi think of two former NFL coaches joining the ACC?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    How can Pitt's linebackers improve this season?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    In memory of Mason Alexander | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Expectations for Pittsburgh in 2025 | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Issues Pittsburgh needs to fix for 2025 season | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    1-on-1 with Pittsburgh QB commit Angelo Renda

  • Image thumbnail
    5:17

    Welcome to the new Panther-Lair.com!

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Can Pitt have high success in the next five years?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    How will Pitt do in the WPIAL this year

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    Which team had the bigger collapse?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:34

    Is it better to start strong and collapse or vice-versa?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Panthers News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 141.8
(84th) 		266.9
(24th) 		44th
Def. 112.8
(19th) 		264.2
(122nd) 		76th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 48 5
Full Rankings

Panthers Tickets

vs
DUQ
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $5.82
View all Panthers Tickets on Stubhub