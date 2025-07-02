Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs Duquesne Dukes (8-3)
- Acrisure Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Sat, Aug 3012:00 pm
ACCN
|vs
Sat, Sep 612:00 pm
ESPU
|@
Sat, Sep 133:30 pm
ESPN
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
-
1:14
How much of Pitt's 2025 roster came from the transfer portal?
-
1:17
Did Pitt's offensive and defensive lines improve enough this offseason?
-
1:11
Pitt's QB room got more interesting this spring
-
0:37
What has Pitt's Athletic Department done to raise money for revenue-sharing?
-
0:45
Will there still be a need for collectives in the era of revenue-sharing?
-
1:24
When Pitt's offense clicked for OC Kade Bell
-
0:54
Pitt OC Kade Bell sees better depth at WR
-
0:58
Pitt DC Randy Bates thinks Cruce Brookins can be special
-
0:38
What does Pat Narduzzi think of two former NFL coaches joining the ACC?
-
1:00
How can Pitt's linebackers improve this season?
-
1:18
In memory of Mason Alexander | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
0:56
Expectations for Pittsburgh in 2025 | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
1:18
Issues Pittsburgh needs to fix for 2025 season | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
2:02
1-on-1 with Pittsburgh QB commit Angelo Renda
-
5:17
Welcome to the new Panther-Lair.com!
-
1:41
Can Pitt have high success in the next five years?
-
1:54
How will Pitt do in the WPIAL this year
-
2:49
Which team had the bigger collapse?
-
4:34
Is it better to start strong and collapse or vice-versa?
-
1:59
How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show
Top Panthers News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
141.8
(84th)
|
266.9
(24th)
|44th
|Def.
|
112.8
(19th)
|
264.2
(122nd)
|76th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|48
|5
Panthers Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA