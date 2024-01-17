Nearly 100 underclassmen opted to forgo remaining eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft before the deadline, which passed on Monday. Players have until Thursday to remove their names, but the list is largely set, which allows us to look towards the 2024 season.

Certain programs -- notably Alabama and Georgia -- send multiple players into the first round of the NFL Draft every year. This year, the pair is sending five of the top 15 players in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. Other programs can't consistently reload at that level, making early departures a heavier hit.

Overall, 13 of the top 14 players in the Prospect Rankings are underclassmen departing early from college football. Here are 10 programs that were hit hardest by early entries to the 2024 NFL Draft, including representation from three of this past season's four College Football Playoff finalists.

Florida State's Orange Bowl embarrassment at the hands of Georgia was a good indication of the Seminoles' depth issues. Five underclassmen opted out for the draft, including superstar wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson. Tight end Jaheim Bell and running back Trey Benson were also serious weapons, while defensive end Jared Verse has been arguably been the ACC's best defender over the past two seasons since transferring from Albany. Coach Mike Norvell has a full-scale rebuild on his hands.

The Huskies reached the College Football Playoff National Championship after a magical run. Unfortunately, similar to TCU one year earlier, the Huskies relied on some truly special individual talents to get there, most of whom will be gone in 2024. Wide receiver Rome Odunze should be among the first pass-catchers off the board, while tackle Troy Fautanu led a Joe Moore Award winning offensive line. Edge Bralen Trice was among the Pac-12's best defenders and Ja'Lynn Polk was a strong wide receiver complement. Mixed with Michael Penix Jr's graduation, Jedd Fisch's new staff at Washington is starting from scratch.

3. Georgia

The Bulldogs are the new "it" program in college football for producing NFL talent. After slotting 10 players into the draft last season, six others declared early in 2024. Center Sedrick Van Pran ranked among the best at his position, while tackle Amaris Mims is a first-round contender. Tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey were key pass catchers for the title teams, and defenders Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard were mainstays.

4. Alabama

Pound for pound, Alabama's losses might have been the most significant in the nation. The Tide lost three of the top 13 prospects on the CBS Sports NFL Draft board with OT JC Latham (No. 8), EDGE Dallas Turner (No. 11) and CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (No. 13). Cornerback Terrion Arnold will also be a quick riser during the NFL Draft process due to his freakish physical profile. The losses hit twice as hard as Kalen DeBoer attempts to put together his first roster at Alabama, especially on the defensive side.

The Longhorns are quietly reaching the elite tier of pumping out NFL talent. After putting five players into the draft last season, Texas delivers perhaps the best group of skill talent on the board with wide receivers Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy. Plus, running back Jonathon Brooks and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders are competing to be No. 1 at their position. Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II could also push his way into the first-round conversation after teaming up with senior T'Vondre Sweat to produce one of America's most fearsome rush defenses. What keeps Texas down the list is its biggest retention: quarterback Quinn Ewers.

The Utes managed a handful of key retentions in 2024, including quarterback Cameron Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe. However, what makes the Utah departures sting is that the majority are not home-run draft prospects. Edge defender Jonah Elliss was the only player listed on the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. Defensive backs Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki were major contributors, but have plenty to prove as NFL prospects. Receiver Devaughn Vele led the team in receiving yards, but posted fewer than 600. All could have potentially upped their NFL stock with a strong 2024, but opted to leave anyway.

The Tigers slotted three players onto the 2023 All-ACC first team. After linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and cornerback Nate Wiggins declared early for the NFL Draft, all three are now gone. The pair made up the core of a strong Tigers defense over the past two years, while running back Will Shipley has been perhaps the only consistent offensive force for Clemson.

The Fighting Illini were hit hard by departures, headlined by losses on the defensive line. All-American Jer'Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph declared after standout seasons on the defensive line. Wide receiver Isaiah Williams posted the first 1,000-yard season by an Illinois receiver since 2014 and tied Arrelious Benn for the sixth-best season in program history. Tight end Tip Reiman was a head-scratching addition to the draft pool, but leaves a hole on the Illinois roster.

The Fighting Irish have consistently produced the best offensive lines in the country but are reloading after losing bookend tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher to the NFL Draft. Running back Audric Estime also put together one of the best seasons by any rusher in the nation, finishing with 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns. New offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will have to find something new on which to hang his hat.

The Trojans were the only Group of Five team to lose multiple players to early entry after coach Jon Sumrall left for Tulane, and both were major contributors. Linebacker Javon Solomon led the nation with 16 sacks, including four games with multiple sacks. Not to be outdone, running back Kimani Vidal rushed for 1,661 yards, the second-best mark in the nation behind Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II. The duo was the heart and soul of Troy's Sun Belt title squad.