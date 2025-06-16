Skip to Main Content
Overall 3-10-0 • MWC 0-7-0

Nevada Wolf Pack

Nevada Wolf Pack
  • Overall
    3-10-0
  • MWC
    0-7-0
Nevada Wolf Pack
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm ET |
@ Penn State Nittany Lions (13-3)
  • West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium
Game Preview

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
BOISE
 7-0 12-2
UNLV
 6-1 11-3
COLOST
 6-1 8-5
FRESNO
 4-3 6-7
SJST
 3-4 7-6
NMEX
 3-4 5-7
HAWAII
 3-4 5-7
UTAHST
 3-4 4-8
AF
 3-4 5-7
SDGST
 2-5 3-9
WYO
 2-5 3-9
NEVADA
 0-7 3-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
PSU
Sat, Aug 30
3:30 pm
vs
SACST
Sat, Sep 6
5:00 pm
vs
MTSU
Sat, Sep 13
5:00 pm
@
WKY
Sat, Sep 20
7:00 pm
@
FRESNO
Sat, Oct 4
10:30 pm
vs
SDGST
Sat, Oct 11
10:30 pm
@
NMEX
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
BOISE
Fri, Oct 24
10:00 pm
@
UTAHST
Sat, Nov 8
7:30 pm
vs
SJST
Sat, Nov 15
3:30 pm
@
WYO
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
UNLV
Sat, Nov 29
9:00 pm
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Nevada WR commit Isaiah Williams talks pledge to Pack

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Week 14 CFB Highlights: Nevada at No 22 UNLV (11/30)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:59

    Three-star 2025 edge Keegan Perea talks Nevada

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    CFB Week 10 Booth Recap: Colorado State at Nevada

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Inside College Football: Colorado State Controlled the Field Against Nevada

  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    Three-star 2025 RB Carter Jackson talks Nevada

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Booth Recap: FRESNO STATE at NEVADA (10/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Week 0 Preview: SMU at Nevada | 247Sports Live

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Game Preview: Nevada vs New Mexico State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    San Diego State @ Nevada Picks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    19:30

    Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    13:36

    Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Big Commitments Coming In July

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Set To Make Commitment

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin Commits to Notre Dame

See All NCAAF Videos
Top Wolf Pack News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 163.5
(65th) 		212.6
(84th) 		79th
Def. 192.8
(114th) 		198.6
(36th) 		88th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 119
Full Rankings

Wolf Pack Tickets

@
PSU
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm
West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium
University Park, PA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $22.80
View all Wolf Pack Tickets on Stubhub
