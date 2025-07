2:05 UNC's Offensive Line Among the ACC's Best?



2:04 UNC Makes Move on AD Position as Calendar Flips



1:21 Locking Up In-State Talent Big for UNC, Belichick



1:09 2025 Elite 11 Finals Takeaways: Travis Burgess



1:29 Previewing Day 3 of Elite 11 Finals - Who Could Win MVP?



1:13 Previewing Day 2 of Elite 11 Finals



2:07 Can Bill Belichick Unlock DT D'Antre Robinson at UNC?



2:21 Questions - But Potential - For North Carolina's Edge Rusher Group



0:34 North Carolina has the easiest schedule in the ACC in 2025



2:09 Will Bill Belichick succeed in College Football?



0:45 Thad Dixon Showing Skills and Leadership at UNC



0:42 Belichick: 'Gio Lopez is Ready for This Level'



2:12 How Does UNC's Rebuilt Linebacker Room Stack Up?



1:57 Travis Burgess goes No. 8 in Elite 11 Fantasy Draft | Ultimate CFB Show



0:47 BREAKING: QB Travis Burgess commits to North Carolina



1:47 CFB Head Coaching Rankings: No. 54 Bill Belichick (North Carolina)



1:03 Latest intel on 5-Star IOL Darius Gray | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



1:57 New UNC Linebacker Andrew Simpson Fills Vacant Role



0:22 North Carolina Disputes Report, Says Belichick's Girlfriend Not Banned From Team Facilities