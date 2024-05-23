Tavien St. Clair 5-star | No. 2 QB | No. 2 overall Budding quarterback prospect who has a chance to be a real difference-maker on Saturdays with his size, arm and mobility. Methodical as a passer with the velocity and confidence to attack tight coverage windows. Skilled enough with his arm to pump, reset, and then fire a tight spiral.

Julian Lewis 5-star | No. 3 QB | No. 16 overall A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third.

Husan Longstreet 5-star | No. 4 QB | No. 28 overall One of the strongest arms in the class and a quick release to go with it. He generates a ton of velocity with little effort and can throw from multiple arm angles. Big hands and spins the football great.

George MacIntyre 5-star | No. 5 QB | No. 30 overall High-upside quarterback prospect with a franchise-worthy frame, college-level arm and fluid pocket movements. On the skinnier side, but is over 6-foot-5 and is likely going to fill out more. Possesses a cleaner stroke and can drive the football 50-plus yards.

Matt Zollers 4-star | No. 6 QB | No. 34 overall Athletic quarterback prospect with a projectable frame that can whip the ball around the yard. Snappy upper and lower halves have him moving around like a middle infielder as he evades pressure or looks to pick up yardage on designed runs

Keelon Russell 4-star | No. 7 QB | No. 39 overall Elite playmaker for the quarterback position who can beat defenses with his arm and legs. Accurate to the first two levels and gets the ball out fast. Slides around the pocket with his limber movement patterns and has both the speed and agility to turn scrambles into back-breaking gains.

Deuce Knight 4-star | No. 8 QB | No. 66 overall A left-handed, dual-threat talent with an elite physical profile that needs plenty of seasoning if he's going to reach his full potential. Creates plenty of whip and velocity with a shorter release and has the arm strength to attack the deeper third.

Akili Smith Jr. 4-star | No. 9 QB | No. 113 overall The son of Akili Smith, junior is a huge quarterback who is every bit of 6-foot-, 200 pounds. He's mostly a pure pocket-passer but has a bit of escapability and can make throws rolling out left or right. But it's his deep ball, and its accuracy, that stand out.

Ryan Montgomery 4-star | No. 10 QB | No. 114 overall Plays in a spread offense that has him frequently in the gun and in four and five wide. Has been asked to make a variety of throws and has shown he can do that. Sense of timing, anticipation and throwing into windows took a big jump as a junior.

KJ Lacey 4-star | No. 13 QB | No. 179 overall On the smaller side, but gets the ball out fast and can change arm angles to create throwing windows. Accurate to both the first and second levels and has the power to connect on his fair share of deep shots. Has proven to be a tricky tackle for pass rushers as he dances away from pressure.



Malik Washington 4-star | No. 14 QB | No. 180 overall The top uncommitted QB in the class, Washington is an athletic pocket-passer with impressive velocity. He's won back-to-

Ty Hawkins 4-star | No. 15 QB | No. 200 overall A longtime TCU commit, Hawkins is fresh off a strong junior season that saw him lead Johnson to the second round of the Texas 6A-DI playoffs, completing 142 of 214 passes (66.4%) for 2,235 yards with 25 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Kamario Taylor 4-star | No. 16 QB | No. 221 overall The longtime Mississippi State commit threw for 3,634 yards on 211-of-353 passing (59.9%) with 48 touchdowns against five interceptions while rushing for an additional 794 yards and 15 touchdowns on 89 carries in a run to the 3A state championship in Mississippi.

TJ Lateef 4-star | No. 17 QB | No. 230 overall A pocket-passer with dual-threat abilities. Can make defenders miss and does a nice job extending plays and making something happen outside the pocket. Can be a threat in the zone-read.



Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele 3-star | No. 25 QB ne of just two uncommitted quarterbacks invited to the Elite 11 Finals, Keawe Sagapolutele was tabbed as 247Sports' Alpha Dog for his performance at the Elite 11's Las Vegas Regional in early May. The 6-foot-3 southpaw threw for 3,757 yards and 37 touchdowns over 13 games as a junior, leading Campbell to a 9-4 record and a state semifinal appearance in Hawaii's Open Division.

Luke Nickel 3-star | No. 28 QB Throws an accurate, catchable ball and can beat coverages with touch. Will pick apart defenses when plays stay on schedule and the pocket is kept clean. Has already been asked to make pre-snap adjustments and does a favorable job of disguising his intentions.

Kevin Sperry 3-star | No. 32 QB After spending his sophomore season at Prosper (Texas) Rock Hill, Sperry transferred into Oklahoma City Carl Albert in 2023, where he posted a perfect 14-0 record and helped the program win its 18th state championship. In 14 games, the Oklahoma commit threw for 2,564 yards on 131-of-191 passing (68.6%) with 31 touchdowns to four interceptions.

Bryce Baker 3-star | No. 32 QB Mobile player with a muscled-up build that will throw his wide receivers open. Owns a compact release and can create some torque with his upper half. Can be a bit streaky at times as a passer, but has some impressive long balls on the junior spray chart.

Alex Manske 3-star | No. 34 QB Manske completed 101 of 167 passes (60.5%) for 1,787 yards with 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions over 10 games as a junior, leading Algona to a 6-4 record and the first round of Iowa's 3A playoffs.