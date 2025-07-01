Skip to Main Content
Overall 11-3-0 • ACC 8-0-0

  • Overall
    11-3-0
  • ACC
    8-0-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 9:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs East Texas A&M Lions (3-9)
  • Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
TAMC
Sat, Aug 30
9:00 pm
ACCN
vs
BAYLOR
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
CW
@
MOST
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
@
TCU
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
CUSE
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
STNFRD
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
CLEM
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
WAKE
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
MIAMI
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
BC
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
LVILLE
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
CAL
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Mustangs News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 167.6
(56th) 		261.9
(31st) 		27th
Def. 100.2
(7th) 		225.8
(80th) 		26th

Pony Stampede Podcast

Introducing 'Inside College Basketball Now' with Jon Rothstein
Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 12
Coaches 11 1
CBS Sports 10
