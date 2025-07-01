Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 9-4-0 • ACC 5-3-0

Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    9-4-0
  • ACC
    5-3-0
Louisville Cardinals
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-5)
  • L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
EKY
Sat, Aug 30
3:00 pm
ACCN
vs
JMAD
Fri, Sep 5
7:00 pm
ESP2
vs
BGREEN
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
PITT
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
UVA
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
MIAMI
Fri, Oct 17
7:00 pm
vs
BC
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
VATECH
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
CAL
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
CLEM
Fri, Nov 14
8:00 pm
ESPN
@
SMU
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
UK
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Tom Jurich speaks to media after ceremony honoring him on Louisville's campus

  • Image thumbnail
    20:40

    Can Louisville Capitalize On A Favorable 2025 Schedule | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Vince Marrow wanted to part of what Jeff Brohm is building at Louisville

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    2025 Elite 11 Finals Takeaways: Briggs Cherry

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    QB Briggs Cherry has "quality reps" at Louisville camp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Louisville's Jeff Brohm is one of the most underrated coaches in the country

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Louisville prepped for postseason baseball

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Louisville DL commit Sam Dawson schedules official visit

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    College football rankings: 247Sports debuts post-spring top 25 poll Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Louisville could surprise people in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    Louisville commit Max Merz displays leadership while learning new position

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Saints Select Tyler Shough No. 40

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Why Miller Moss is Andrew Ivins's impact transfer QB for 2025 | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Clemson vs Louisville is one of the most underrated games in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Top QBs in 2025 NFL Draft: No. 6 Tyler Shough (Louisville)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Louisville DB Rodney Johnson describes transition from Southern U.

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Spring Game: Jeff Brohm assessment of Louisville QB Miller Moss

  • Image thumbnail
    5:16

    Raw Video: Louisville Football Spring Game Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Louisville TE Nate Kurisky increasing leadership presence

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Louisville LB coach Mark Ivey details importance of communication

See All NCAAF Videos
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Top Cardinals News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 185.2
(33rd) 		264.1
(26th) 		13th
Def. 132.5
(40th) 		236.2
(100th) 		64th

Cards Cast: A Louisville Cardinals football and basketball podcast

uploads-2f1568427850673-2wkg5tgyno6-d9fe534c3c76f8b53923535e0c569faa-2fcardscast.jpg
Introducing 'Inside College Basketball Now' with Jon Rothstein
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 28 1
Coaches 27 1
CBS Sports 26 1
Full Rankings

Cardinals Tickets

vs
EKY
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:00 pm
L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Louisville, KY
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $8.40
View all Cardinals Tickets on Stubhub
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola