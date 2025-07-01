Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-5)
- L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Sat, Aug 303:00 pm
ACCN
|vs
Fri, Sep 57:00 pm
ESP2
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
Fri, Nov 148:00 pm
ESPN
|@
|vs
-
2:35
Tom Jurich speaks to media after ceremony honoring him on Louisville's campus
-
20:40
Can Louisville Capitalize On A Favorable 2025 Schedule | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
1:01
Vince Marrow wanted to part of what Jeff Brohm is building at Louisville
-
1:16
2025 Elite 11 Finals Takeaways: Briggs Cherry
-
1:23
QB Briggs Cherry has "quality reps" at Louisville camp
-
1:29
Louisville's Jeff Brohm is one of the most underrated coaches in the country
-
1:42
Louisville prepped for postseason baseball
-
1:13
Louisville DL commit Sam Dawson schedules official visit
-
1:00
College football rankings: 247Sports debuts post-spring top 25 poll Snapshot
-
1:11
Louisville could surprise people in 2025
-
2:56
Louisville commit Max Merz displays leadership while learning new position
-
0:39
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Saints Select Tyler Shough No. 40
-
1:24
Why Miller Moss is Andrew Ivins's impact transfer QB for 2025 | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
0:56
Clemson vs Louisville is one of the most underrated games in 2025
-
0:53
Top QBs in 2025 NFL Draft: No. 6 Tyler Shough (Louisville)
-
0:36
Louisville DB Rodney Johnson describes transition from Southern U.
-
0:54
Spring Game: Jeff Brohm assessment of Louisville QB Miller Moss
-
5:16
Raw Video: Louisville Football Spring Game Highlights
-
0:36
Louisville TE Nate Kurisky increasing leadership presence
-
1:39
Louisville LB coach Mark Ivey details importance of communication
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Top Cardinals News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
185.2
(33rd)
|
264.1
(26th)
|13th
|Def.
|
132.5
(40th)
|
236.2
(100th)
|64th
Cards Cast: A Louisville Cardinals football and basketball podcast
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|28
|1
|Coaches
|27
|1
|CBS Sports
|26
|1
Cardinals Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:00 pm
L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Louisville, KY