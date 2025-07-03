Skip to Main Content
Overall 3-9-0 • MAC 2-6-0

Ball State Cardinals

Ball State Cardinals
  • Overall
    3-9-0
  • MAC
    2-6-0
Ball State Cardinals
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
BTN
@ Purdue Boilermakers (1-11)
  • Ross-Ade Stadium
Game Preview

Mid American Standings

Team Conf Overall
OHIO
 7-1 11-3
MIAOH
 7-1 9-5
BUFF
 6-2 9-4
BGREEN
 6-2 7-6
WMICH
 5-3 6-7
TOLEDO
 4-4 8-5
NILL
 4-4 8-5
AKRON
 3-5 4-8
EMICH
 2-6 5-7
CMICH
 2-6 4-8
BALLST
 2-6 3-9
KENTST
 0-8 0-12
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
PURDUE
Sat, Aug 30
12:00 pm
BTN
@
AUBURN
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
ESPU
vs
NH
Sat, Sep 13
2:00 pm
ESP+
@
UCONN
Sat, Sep 20
3:30 pm
vs
OHIO
Sat, Oct 4
12:00 pm
@
WMICH
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
AKRON
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
NILL
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
KENTST
Wed, Nov 5
TBA
vs
EMICH
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
TOLEDO
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
MIAOH
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Cardinals News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 102.8
(121st) 		245.0
(43rd) 		103rd
Def. 175.3
(98th) 		279.6
(130th) 		125th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 124
Full Rankings

Cardinals Tickets

@
PURDUE
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm
Ross-Ade Stadium
West Lafayette, IN
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $4.80
View all Cardinals Tickets on Stubhub
