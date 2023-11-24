Rivalry Week is here, and Saturday will give fans a football feast from noon through midnight.

The biggest game of the day will take place Saturday afternoon when No. 3 Michigan will host No. 2 Ohio State in a battle between two bitter rivals with bragging rights, the Big Ten East championship and a clear path to a College Football Playoff berth on the line. The Wolverines have topped the Buckeyes in each of the last two meetings, and coach Ryan Day needs to break that streak against a Michigan team without coach Jim Harbaugh.

The SEC on CBS Game of the Week features No. 8 Alabama vs. in-state rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide have no margin for error in the race for the CFP, and Auburn has won two of the last three meetings in the series at home. The Tigers lost to New Mexico State last week, so a win over the Tide would be a great way to avoid a sour taste in their mouths heading into bowl season.

What should you pay attention to on Saturday? Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate through all of the action during the final regular-season Saturday of the season.

All times eastern

The biggest games

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): Everything is on the line in this one. The winner will move on to face Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game, and the loser will be on the couch next weekend hoping that chaos ensues around the country and a door opens in the race for the CFP. On an individual note, either Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy or Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr could make Heisman Trophy statements with the eyes of the sports world on them.

Texas A&M at No. 14 LSU -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Neither team is in the national championship race, but this will be the last case Tigers' quarterback Jayden Daniels makes in his quest to win the Heisman Trophy. Coach Brian Kelly left him in last week's blowout win over Georgia State for a long time in order for him to pad his stats, and that could happen again in this one.

No. 8 Alabama at Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe has steadily progressed into one of the most dangerous players in the country, and finishing off the regular season with a win over Auburn will generate even more momentum as they head to Atlanta next week to play in the SEC Championship Game. The last time these two teams met at Jordan-Hare Stadium, they played a four-overtime thriller won by Alabama en route to the SEC title.

Washington State at No. 4 Washington -- 4 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): The Huskies jumped into the top four when this week's CFP Rankings came out, and they'll be looking to justify that position against their bitter rivals in the Apple Cup. Washington State would love nothing more than to wreck the Huskies' undefeated season and derail quarterback Michael Penix Jr's Heisman Trophy run in their last meeting as members of the Pac-12.

No. 5 Florida State at Florida -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Florida State suffered a massive loss last weekend when starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury, which has put a ton of pressure on the shoulders on starter Tate Rodemaker. The Seminoles need to top the Gators and Louisville next week in order to make the CFP. To add even more intrigue, Florida quarterback Max Brown will be making his first career starter after veteran starter Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last weekend.

No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Georgia has dominated its in-state rival in each of the last five editions of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. It'll be interesting to see what tricks the Yellow Jackets have up their sleeves as they look to break their losing streak to the Bulldogs and put a stop to the Bulldogs' 28-game winning streak.

Best of the rest