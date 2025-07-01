Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:45 pm ET |
SECN
vs Toledo Rockets (8-5)
- Kroger Field
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Sat, Aug 3012:45 pm
SECN
|vs
|vs
Sat, Sep 137:30 pm
ESPU
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
Sat, Nov 151:30 pm
ESP+
|@
|@
-
17:25
Kentucky's Tough Schedule Does No Favors For New-Look Wildcats | Cover 3 Summer School
-
2:09
Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
0:23
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Bills Select Maxwell Hairston No. 30
-
1:05
2025 NFL Draft Top CBs: No. 2 Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)
-
2:03
Could the SEC move to a nine game schedule? | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show
-
0:58
Kentucky didn't have had as good a transfer portal cycle as their ranking might indicate | Winter Portal Recap
-
0:34
Transfer Portal Intel: QB Maalik Murphy visits Kentucky
-
1:55
BREAKING: Latest intel on transfer DL Keeshawn Silver | Transfer Portal Palooza
-
1:09
Texas downs Kentucky, 31-14
-
1:12
Texas shouldn't have to worry much about Kentucky
-
14:01
Which coaches might be fired next? | Cover 3
-
2:28
Kentucky Recruit That Can Be An Early NFL Draft Pick
-
2:12
Kentucky Recruit That Is A Diamond In The Rough
-
2:15
Kentucky Recruit That Will Boom Or Bust
-
2:03
Kentucky Recruit That Will Have A Day One Impact
-
1:08
Should Tennessee be worried about Kentucky?
-
1:14
Florida dominates Kentucky, 48-20
-
1:31
Best bets for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky | Cover 3
-
1:44
Kentucky upsets Ole Miss, 20-17
-
1:16
Inside College Football: Kentucky is Just That Good
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Top Wildcats News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
145.6
(81st)
|
184.8
(112th)
|115th
|Def.
|
162.4
(87th)
|
183.1
(21st)
|45th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|90
|1
Wildcats Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:45 pm
Kroger Field
Lexington, KY