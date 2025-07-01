17:25 Kentucky's Tough Schedule Does No Favors For New-Look Wildcats | Cover 3 Summer School



2:09 Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



0:23 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Bills Select Maxwell Hairston No. 30



1:05 2025 NFL Draft Top CBs: No. 2 Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)



2:03 Could the SEC move to a nine game schedule? | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show



0:58 Kentucky didn't have had as good a transfer portal cycle as their ranking might indicate | Winter Portal Recap



0:34 Transfer Portal Intel: QB Maalik Murphy visits Kentucky



1:55 BREAKING: Latest intel on transfer DL Keeshawn Silver | Transfer Portal Palooza



1:09 Texas downs Kentucky, 31-14



1:12 Texas shouldn't have to worry much about Kentucky



14:01 Which coaches might be fired next? | Cover 3



2:28 Kentucky Recruit That Can Be An Early NFL Draft Pick



2:12 Kentucky Recruit That Is A Diamond In The Rough



2:15 Kentucky Recruit That Will Boom Or Bust



2:03 Kentucky Recruit That Will Have A Day One Impact



1:08 Should Tennessee be worried about Kentucky?



1:14 Florida dominates Kentucky, 48-20



1:31 Best bets for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky | Cover 3



1:44 Kentucky upsets Ole Miss, 20-17

