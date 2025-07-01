Skip to Main Content
Overall 4-8-0 • SEC 1-7-0

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats
  • Overall
    4-8-0
  • SEC
    1-7-0
Kentucky Wildcats
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:45 pm ET |
SECN
vs Toledo Rockets (8-5)
  Kroger Field
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
TOLEDO
Sat, Aug 30
12:45 pm
SECN
vs
MISS
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
ABC
vs
EMICH
Sat, Sep 13
7:30 pm
ESPU
@
SC
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
UGA
Sat, Oct 4
12:00 pm
vs
TEXAS
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
TENN
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
AUBURN
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
FLA
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
TNTECH
Sat, Nov 15
1:30 pm
ESP+
@
VANDY
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
LVILLE
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Now Playing

Top Wildcats News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 145.6
(81st) 		184.8
(112th) 		115th
Def. 162.4
(87th) 		183.1
(21st) 		45th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 90 1
Full Rankings

Wildcats Tickets

vs
TOLEDO
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:45 pm
Kroger Field
Lexington, KY
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $37.46
View all Wildcats Tickets on Stubhub
