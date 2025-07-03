Skip to Main Content
Overall 7-6-0 • AAC 4-4-0

UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA Roadrunners
  • Overall
    7-6-0
  • AAC
    4-4-0
UTSA Roadrunners
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESPN
@ Texas A&M Aggies (8-5)
  • Kyle Field
Game Preview

American Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARMY
 8-0 12-2
TULANE
 7-1 9-5
NAVY
 6-2 10-3
MEMP
 6-2 11-2
ECU
 5-3 8-5
SFLA
 4-4 7-6
TXSA
 4-4 7-6
CHARLO
 4-4 5-7
NTEXAS
 3-5 6-7
RICE
 3-5 4-8
TEMPLE
 2-6 3-9
UAB
 2-6 3-9
FAU
 1-7 3-9
TULSA
 1-7 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
TXAM
Sat, Aug 30
7:00 pm
ESPN
vs
TXSTSM
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
ESP+
vs
UIW
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
ESP+
@
COLOST
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
TEMPLE
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
RICE
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
NTEXAS
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
TULANE
Thu, Oct 30
7:30 pm
@
SFLA
Thu, Nov 6
TBA
@
CHARLO
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
ECU
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
ARMY
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule



Top Roadrunners News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 169.0
(54th) 		283.5
(11th) 		11th
Def. 109.3
(11th) 		265.8
(124th) 		71st

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 86 5
Full Rankings

Roadrunners Tickets

@
TXAM
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm
Kyle Field
College Station, TX
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $66.00
View all Roadrunners Tickets on Stubhub
