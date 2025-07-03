Skip to Main Content
Overall 7-6-0 • BELT 5-3-0

South Alabama Jaguars

South Alabama Jaguars
  • Overall
    7-6-0
  • BELT
    5-3-0
South Alabama Jaguars
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Morgan State Bears (6-6)
  • Hancock Whitney Stadium
Game Preview

Sun Belt West Standings

Team Conf Overall
UL
 7-1 10-4
TXSTSM
 5-3 8-5
ARKST
 5-3 8-5
SALA
 5-3 7-6
LAMON
 3-5 5-7
TROY
 3-5 4-8
USM
 0-8 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
MRGNST
Sat, Aug 30
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
TULANE
Sat, Sep 6
7:00 pm
ESP+
@
AUBURN
Sat, Sep 13
12:45 pm
SECN
vs
CSTCAR
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
NTEXAS
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
TROY
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
ARKST
Tue, Oct 14
7:30 pm
ESP2
@
GAST
Thu, Oct 23
7:30 pm
ESP2
vs
UL
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
LAMON
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
USM
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
TXSTSM
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Jaguars News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 198.6
(23rd) 		243.2
(45th) 		18th
Def. 142.8
(54th) 		248.8
(112th) 		89th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 83 1
Full Rankings

