Safety Caleb Downs -- the No. 8 player in the Class of 2023 and No. 1 player in the transfer portal who had a standout freshman season at Alabama -- has decided to transfer to Ohio State, his father Gary Downs told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. Caleb Downs entered the transfer portal after former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement last week.

It was believed that Georgia would be the favorite to land Downs given he's a Peach State native; however, the SEC Freshman of the Year instead decided to join a Buckeyes team that has been loading up on talent and coaches this offseason. Downs had a tremendous rookie campaign as a key part of Alabama's turnaround and eventual run to the College Football Playoff.

"Obviously we're not starting from square one of recruiting," his father told 247Sports when Downs entered the portal. "We know so many of these coaches already. We've been a lot of places. There are certain parameters of things he's looking for."

Though the portal had already closed for the winter, Saban's retirement triggered a 30-day window for Alabama players to make themselves eligible. A number of standout Tide players have decided to make moves rather than play under new coach Kalen DeBoer.

Rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports, Downs started in the season opener for Alabama and delivered on the hype he generated as a high school prospect. He finished the season with 107 tackles and two interceptions, earning CBS Sports Freshman of the Year honors along with All-SEC second team and SEC All-Freshman accolades.

Downs' coverage grade of 88.9 from Pro Football Focus registered as the best among all safeties in the SEC, and he was the first Alabama freshman in program history to lead the team in tackles. Downs also flashed his promise as a punter returner with an 85-yard return touchdown against Chattanooga on Nov. 18.

Impact on Alabama

Downs isn't the only high-profile member of Alabama's secondary that has left amid Saban's retirement. Former five-star cornerback Dezz Ricks transferred to Texas A&M, while CBs Trey Amos (Ole Miss) and Antonio Kite (Auburn) also left for rival SEC teams, leaving Alabama's 2024 secondary in flux as DeBoer gets his first-year staff in order.

DeBoer hired South Alabama coach Kane Wommack to be Alabama's co-defensive coordinator after the two worked together at Indiana in 2019. Wommack posted a 22-16 record in three seasons with the Jaguars and just led the program to back-to-back bowls for the first time in school history. Buffalo coach Maurice Linguist was hired as the other co-defensive coordinator, and he will also work with the secondary.

The duo gives the offensive-minded DeBoer a couple relatively splashy names on the defensive side of the ball. However, Linguist last worked in the SEC in 2019 as cornerbacks coach at Texas A&M, and Wommack hasn't worked in the conference since his graduate assistant gig at Ole Miss in 2013. Thus, neither is likely to have pre-existing relationships with the current Crimson Tide players from the high school recruiting process.