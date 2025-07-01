Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 10-3-0 • SEC 5-3-0

Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    10-3-0
  • SEC
    5-3-0
Ole Miss Rebels
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:45 pm ET |
SECN
vs Georgia State Panthers (3-9)
  • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
GAST
Sat, Aug 30
7:45 pm
SECN
@
UK
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
ABC
vs
ARK
Sat, Sep 13
TBA
vs
TULANE
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
LSU
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
WASHST
Sat, Oct 11
12:45 pm
SECN
@
UGA
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
OKLA
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
SC
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
CIT
Sat, Nov 8
1:00 pm
ESP+
vs
FLA
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
MISSST
Fri, Nov 28
12:00 pm
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    BREAKING: 4-star TE JC Anderson Commits to Ole Miss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Expectations for Ole Miss in 2025 | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Getting to know Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Ole Miss emerges as favorite to land 4-Star OT Emanuel Tucker | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    How Lane Kiffin is creating continuity at Ole Miss | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    What is Lane Kiffin's approval rating as head coach at Ole Miss?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Parham: Why I joined 247Sports

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Mark Bowman lands at No. 31 in the latest 2026 rankings | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Ryder Lyons falls to the No. 13 prospect in 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Felix Ojo moves up to the No. 5 prospect in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    College football rankings: 247Sports debuts post-spring top 25 poll Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Ole Miss is a team to keep an eye on in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    What's the post-spring outlook for Ole Miss?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Ole Miss hopes to get return on investment with a playoff berth | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Commanders Select Trey Amos No. 61

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Charges Select Tre Harris No. 55

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Walter Nolen drafted No. 16 overall by the Arizona Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    4:43

    Jaxson Dart drafted No. 25 overall by the New York Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Giants Select Jaxson Dart No. 25

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Rebels News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 175.8
(44th) 		350.8
(2nd) 		2nd
Def. 80.5
(2nd) 		230.8
(86th) 		14th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 11 5
Coaches 13 2
CBS Sports 11 3
Full Rankings

Rebels Tickets

vs
GAST
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:45 pm
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field
Oxford, MS
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $14.54
View all Rebels Tickets on Stubhub