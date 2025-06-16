Skip to Main Content
Overall 11-3-0 • MWC 6-1-0

UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels
  • Overall
    11-3-0
  • MWC
    6-1-0
UNLV Rebels
Next Game
TBA
vs Idaho State Bengals (5-7)
  • Allegiant Stadium
Game Preview

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
BOISE
 7-0 12-2
UNLV
 6-1 11-3
COLOST
 6-1 8-5
FRESNO
 4-3 6-7
SJST
 3-4 7-6
NMEX
 3-4 5-7
HAWAII
 3-4 5-7
UTAHST
 3-4 4-8
AF
 3-4 5-7
SDGST
 2-5 3-9
WYO
 2-5 3-9
NEVADA
 0-7 3-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
IDST
Sat, Aug 23
TBA
@
SAMST
Fri, Aug 29
9:30 pm
vs
UCLA
Sat, Sep 6
8:00 pm
@
MIAOH
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
WYO
Sat, Oct 4
7:00 pm
vs
AF
Sat, Oct 11
3:30 pm
@
BOISE
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
NMEX
Sat, Nov 1
3:00 pm
@
COLOST
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
UTAHST
Sat, Nov 15
7:00 pm
vs
HAWAII
Fri, Nov 21
10:30 pm
FS1
@
NEVADA
Sat, Nov 29
9:00 pm
Full Schedule
Top Rebels News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 243.5
(7th) 		172.6
(121st) 		40th
Def. 115.0
(23rd) 		235.9
(99th) 		48th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 23 1
Coaches 24
CBS Sports 22
Full Rankings

