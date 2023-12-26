The Kansas Jayhawks will try to complete just the sixth nine-win season in program history when they square off against the UNLV Rebels in the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday at Chase Field in Phoenix. Kansas' last nine-win season came in 2007 when the team went 12-1 and won the Orange Bowl. Since 1909, the Jayhawks have won nine games in a season just three times. This year, Kansas (8-4) finished in a tie for seventh in the Big 12. Meanwhile UNLV (9-4) is looking for just its third 10-win season in program history and the first since 1984.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are 13-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. UNLV odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is up to 67. Before making any UNLV vs. Kansas picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model entered bowl season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. UNLV and has locked in its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for UNLV vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. UNLV spread: Jayhawks -13

Kansas vs. UNLV over/under: 67 points

Kansas vs. UNLV money line: Jayhawks -504, Rebels +375

KAN: Jayhawks leads the country in yards per punt return (21.60)

UNLV: Jose Pizano ranks No. 3 in the FBS in points scored (127)

Kansas vs. UNLV: See picks at SportsLine

Kansas vs. UNLV: live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks have a prolific running back in Devin Neal. A 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior from Lawrence, Kan., Neal leads the Big 12 and ranks 10th in the country in yards per rush (6.61). He also ranks 14th in the nation in rushing yards per game (100.8). In the season finale against Cincinnati, he became just the fifth player in program history to rush for 3,000 career yards. On Tuesday he will face a UNLV defense that allowed 301 rushing yards in its last game, a 44-20 loss to Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game.

In addition, Kansas has one of the top cornerback duos in the country in Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson. Bryant, an all-Big 12 first team selection and Dotson, have combined for seven interceptions this season, the most by a Jayhawks cornerback duo since 2007. Of those seven interceptions, two have been returned for touchdowns by Dotson. See which team to pick here.

Why UNLV can cover

The Rebels have an explosive offense that led the Mountain West in scoring at 34.3 points per game. When they get close, points have been almost automatic thanks to Jose Pizano, one of the best kicks in the nation. A transfer from Missouri State, Pizano set single-season program records for field goals in a game (six) and a season (25) and kicking points in a game (19) and a season (127) while also breaking the UNLV record for consecutive field goals made (19).

In addition, the Rebels face a Kansas defense that will be without one of its key contributors. Austin Booker, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound lineman, is expected to miss this game as an NFL opt-out. The loss of Booker is a big one for the Jayhawks as he led the team with eight sacks en route to being named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kansas vs. UNLV picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, predicting 66 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UNLV vs. Kansas, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.