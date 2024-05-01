The spring transfer portal window closed Tuesday and won't open again until the end of the 2024 regular season. Though the last two weeks haven't produced the fireworks some expected, several notable names decided to test the water and search for new pastures.

A majority of those portal entrants moved quickly to find new homes. But there are still several good prospects on the market who have until the next recruiting dead period to take visits and talk with coaches.

According to 247Sports' Transfer Rankings, 14 uncommitted players grade out as four stars. Transfers left on the market run the gamut from former blue-chip prospects who couldn't quite find the field at their old school to veterans with proven production.

The list even includes some 2024 signees who never even got to take a snap at their initial school. Whatever the case may be, here are the top uncommitted transfers left on the board with the spring window officially closed to new entries.

Jason Zandamela, OL

Former school: USC

247Sports Ranking: 97

Zandamela wasn't just the best player to enter during a relatively light spring window -- he's one of the top overall prospects, regardless of when they hopped into the portal. He is the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in 247Sports' Transfer Rankings and lands at No. 7 overall nationally, just outside the five-star range. There's plenty of reason for the hype. Zandamela was the top-ranked signee in USC's 2024 recruiting class and the only top-50 player out of high school to sign with the Trojans during that cycle. He enrolled in January and went through spring practice at USC before entering the portal in April. All signs indicate that the Clearwater, Florida product wants to play closer to home, as he already has three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions forecasting him to Florida.

Cormani McClain, CB

Former school: Colorado

247Sports Ranking: 94

McClain signed with Colorado in 2023 after a whirlwind recruitment that saw multiple schools emerge as potential favorites and a previous commitment to Miami fall by the wayside. His pledge to Colorado was quite the coup for first-year coach Deion Sanders, as McClain -- the No. 1 cornerback and No. 14 overall prospect in his class -- was the highest-ranked recruit to sign with the Buffaloes in 23 years. That hype didn't materialize into opportunities early on in his first year. In September, Sanders publicly criticized McClain's work ethic and "desire to play this game." McClain eventually worked his way into Sanders' good graces and ended up logging four stars as injuries started to pile up for Colorado, finishing the year with 13 tackles and two pass breakups.

Jacoby Mathews, S

Former school: Texas A&M

247Sports Ranking: 92

Mathews was one of 18 top-100 players to sign with Texas A&M in its historic 2022 class. He emerged as a starter in the final three games of his freshman year before locking down a more consistent spot in 2023 as a sophomore. Mathews started nine games in 2023 and finished the year with 42 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups. Experienced safeties are hard to find, so Mathews likely has a decent list of suitors vying for his services.

Tyler Baron, EDGE

Former school: Louisville

247Sports Ranking: 92

Baron, who last took in-game snaps at Tennessee, initially committed to Ole Miss during the winter transfer window before finally enrolling at Louisville. After going through spring practice with the Cardinals, he was part of an exodus of one-time transfers who decided to leave Louisville in the spring window. The 6-foot-5 and 260-pound Baron had 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks with the Vols in 2023 and is considered the top pass-rusher left on the market.

Derrick Harmon, DL

Former school: Michigan State

247Sports Ranking: 91

A member of the high school class of 2021, Harmon is one of the more veteran players left in the portal. He was a key member of Michigan State's defensive line rotation over the past couple of years, tallying 68 total tackles and 3.5 sacks while plugging the middle for the Spartans. At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Harmon is a space-eater who occupies gaps and makes it difficult for opposing teams to run up the middle.

Damonic Williams, DL

Former school: TCU

247Sports Ranking: 91

Arguably TCU's top returning player, Williams' departure was a tough pill for the Horned Frogs to swallow. The former three-star prospect and Torrance, California native was a 2022 247Sports True Freshman All-American. He started every game in TCU's Cinderella run to the College Football Playoff National Championship, generating 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He saw his production increase across the board in 2023 and, importantly, became way more disruptive from the interior, logging three sacks and anchoring the Horned Frogs' defensive front.

Terrance Brooks, CB

Former school: Texas

247Sports Ranking: 91

Brooks' entry came as a great surprise. He was locked into one of Texas' starting boundary corner spots after flourishing in the role and earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors last season. The former blue-chip prospect had 30 tackles, six pass deflections and three interceptions while aiding the Longhorns in their journey to a Big 12 title and their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. Now Texas, which has national championship hopes, has to replace both of its starting cornerbacks from last year's squad.

Jayden Wayne, EDGE

Former school: Miami

247Sports Ranking: 91

Wayne signed with Miami in 2023 out of Bradenton, Florida-based powerhouse IMG Academy. The No. 104 prospect nationally and No. 14 edge rusher in his class initially chose the Hurricanes over interest from other blueblood programs like Georgia and Alabama. He had a quiet freshman season, starting one game and spending most of the season as a reserve. Still, Wayne's pedigree and his 6-foot-6 frame make him an attractive take out of the portal based on upside alone.

Dermaricus Davis, QB

Former school: Washington

247Sports Ranking: 90

Davis never even got to suit up with the Huskies. A late riser in the class of 2024 that climbed all the way to four-star status after a strong senior season at Rancho Cucamonga, California's Etiwanda High School, he signed with Washington over offers from Arizona and Oregon State, among others. He initially stuck around when former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama and Fisch was hired as his successor. The 6-foot-5 signal caller went through most of UW's spring practice slate before entering the portal in late April. He's essentially a four-star high school prospect again, with all four years of eligibility remaining and slight collegiate (practice) experience under his belt.

Peny Boone, RB

Former school: Louisville

247Sports Ranking: 90

Like Baron, Boone committed to Louisville during the winter transfer window and re-entered the portal after spring practice. The 6-foot-1 and 242-pound bowling ball will be a valuable asset for whatever team picks him up over the next couple of months. He was crowned the 2023 MAC Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns at Toledo.

Elijhah Badger, WR

Former school: Arizona State

247Sports Ranking: 90

It's been a relatively rough spring for Arizona State, but few departures have hit as hard as Badger's. One of the Pac-12's most consistent playmakers in recent years, he led the Sun Devils in receiving in each of the last two seasons and departs Tempe with 142 career receptions for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns. He did all this despite undergoing a coaching transition and a revolving door at quarterback.