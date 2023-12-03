The full college football bowl game schedule following the 2023 season features 43 contests spanning three weeks in December and January. Action begins on Dec. 16 with seven exciting contests and runs through Jan. 8, when a College Football Playoff national champion will be crowned at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
The CFP semifinals return to New Year's Day, with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl appropriately playing semifinal hosts for the fourth time since the CFP's implementation in 2014. The 2023-24 bowl season will also be the last featuring a four-team field for the CFP; an expanded, 12-team playoff arrives following the 2024 season.
As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.
Bowl participants will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 3 now that the conference championship games have been decided. Here's how you can watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show, and be sure to follow our 2023 Bowl Games live announcements with updates on every game as they are finalized.
Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2023-24 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.
2022-23 college football bowl schedule
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 8
National Championship
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Rose
5 p.m. (ESPN)
(1) Michigan vs. (4) Alabama
Jan. 1
Sugar
8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
(2) Washington vs. (3) Texas
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 1
Fiesta
1 p.m. (ESPN)
At-large vs. At-large
Dec. 30
Orange
4 p.m. (ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Dec. 30
Peach
Noon (ESPN)
At-large vs. At-large
Dec. 29
Cotton
8 p.m. (ESPN)
At-large vs. At-large
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 1
|Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Big Ten vs. SEC
|Jan. 1
|ReliaQuest
Tampa, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN2)
|ACC/Big Ten vs. SEC
|Dec. 30
|Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|4:30 p.m.
|MAC vs. MWC
|Dec. 30
|Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|2 p.m. (ABC)
|Big Ten vs. SEC
|Dec. 29
|Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 29
|Tony the Tiger
El Paso, Texas
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|ACC vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 29
|Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN)
|ACC/SEC/Big Ten
|Dec. 28
|Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 28
|Pop-Tarts
Orlando, Fla.
|5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. Big-12
|Dec. 28
|Pinstripe
New York, NY
|2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 28
|Fenway
Boston, Mass.
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|AAC vs. ACC
|Dec. 27
|Texas
Phoenix, Ariz.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 27
|Holiday
San Diego, Calif.
|8 p.m. (FOX)
|ACC vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 27
|Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. SEC
|Dec. 27
|Military
Annapolis, Mary.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC vs. ACC
|Dec. 26
|Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix, Ariz.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 26
|First Responder
University Park, Texas
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC, ACC, Big 12, Conference USA
|Dec. 26
|Quick Lane
Detroit, Mich.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 23
|Hawai'i
Honolulu, Hawaii
|10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State
|Dec. 23
|Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 23
|68 Ventures
Mobile, Ala.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 23
|Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. MWC
|Dec. 23
|Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|AAC vs. Conference USA
|Dec. 23
|Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|Noon (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 23
|Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|Noon (ABC)
|AAC, ACC, SEC
|Dec. 22
|Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC, ACC, SEC
|Dec. 21
|Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC, Conference USA, MAC, MWC, Sun Belt
|Dec. 19
|Frisco
Frisco, Texas
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC vs. At-large
|Dec. 18
|Famous Toastery
Charlotte, NC
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Conference USA vs. MAC
|Dec. 16
|Independence
Shreveport, La.
|9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 16
|LA
Inglewood, Calif.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|MWC vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 16
|New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM
|5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|MWC vs. AAC, Conference USA, Sun Belt, MAC
|Dec. 16
|Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|AAC, Conference USA, Sun Belt, MAC
|Dec. 16
|New Orleans
New Orleans, La.
|2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Conference USA vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 16
|Celebration
Atlanta, Ga.
|Noon (ABC)
|Howard vs. Florida A&M
|Dec. 16
|Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, SC
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt