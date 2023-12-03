The full college football bowl game schedule following the 2023 season features 43 contests spanning three weeks in December and January. Action begins on Dec. 16 with seven exciting contests and runs through Jan. 8, when a College Football Playoff national champion will be crowned at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The CFP semifinals return to New Year's Day, with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl appropriately playing semifinal hosts for the fourth time since the CFP's implementation in 2014. The 2023-24 bowl season will also be the last featuring a four-team field for the CFP; an expanded, 12-team playoff arrives following the 2024 season.

As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.

Bowl participants will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 3 now that the conference championship games have been decided. Here's how you can watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show, and be sure to follow our 2023 Bowl Games live announcements with updates on every game as they are finalized.

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2023-24 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.

2022-23 college football bowl schedule

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 8 National Championship

Houston, Texas 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal winners Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) (1) Michigan vs. (4) Alabama Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) (2) Washington vs. (3) Texas

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 1 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m. (ESPN) At-large vs. At-large Dec. 30 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. 4 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame Dec. 30 Peach

Atlanta, Ga. Noon (ESPN) At-large vs. At-large Dec. 29 Cotton

Arlington, Texas 8 p.m. (ESPN) At-large vs. At-large

Other bowl games