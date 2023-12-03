Capital One Orange Bowl - Virginia v Florida
The full college football bowl game schedule following the 2023 season features 43 contests spanning three weeks in December and January. Action begins on Dec. 16 with seven exciting contests and runs through Jan. 8, when a College Football Playoff national champion will be crowned at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 

The CFP semifinals return to New Year's Day, with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl appropriately playing semifinal hosts for the fourth time since the CFP's implementation in 2014. The 2023-24 bowl season will also be the last featuring a four-team field for the CFP; an expanded, 12-team playoff arrives following the 2024 season. 

As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.

Bowl participants will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 3 now that the conference championship games have been decided. Here's how you can watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show, and be sure to follow our 2023 Bowl Games live announcements with updates on every game as they are finalized.

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2023-24 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern. 

2023-24 college football bowl schedule

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 8

National Championship
Houston, Texas

7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinal winners

Jan. 1

Rose
Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m. (ESPN)

(1) Michigan vs. (4) Alabama

Jan. 1

Sugar
New Orleans, La.

8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

(2) Washington vs. (3) Texas

Selection committee bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 1

Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz. 

1 p.m. (ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Dec. 30

Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.

4 p.m. (ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

Dec. 30

Peach
Atlanta, Ga.

Noon (ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Dec. 29

Cotton
Arlington, Texas

8 p.m. (ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 1 Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m. (ABC)Big Ten vs. SEC
Jan. 1ReliaQuest
Tampa, Fla.
Noon (ESPN2)ACC/Big Ten vs. SEC
Dec. 30Arizona 
Tucson, Ariz.		4:30 p.m.MAC vs. MWC
Dec. 30Music City
Nashville, Tenn. 		2 p.m. (ABC)Big Ten vs. SEC
Dec. 29Liberty 
Memphis, Tenn.
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 29Tony the Tiger
El Paso, Texas		2 p.m. (CBS)ACC vs. Pac-12
Dec. 29Gator 
Jacksonville, Fla.		Noon (ESPN)ACC/SEC/Big Ten 
Dec. 28Alamo 
San Antonio, Texas
9:15 p.m. (ESPN)                   
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Dec. 28Pop-Tarts
Orlando, Fla.		5:45 p.m. (ESPN)ACC vs. Big-12
Dec. 28 Pinstripe 
New York, NY
2:15 p.m. (ESPN)ACC vs. Big Ten
Dec. 28 Fenway 
Boston, Mass.		11 a.m. (ESPN)AAC vs. ACC
Dec. 27 Texas
Phoenix, Ariz.		9 p.m. (ESPN)Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 27Holiday 
San Diego, Calif.
8 p.m. (FOX)ACC vs. Pac-12
Dec. 27 Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C. 		5:30 p.m. (ESPN)ACC vs. SEC 
Dec. 27Military
Annapolis, Mary.		2 p.m. (ESPN)AAC vs. ACC
Dec. 26Guaranteed Rate 
Phoenix, Ariz.		9 p.m. (ESPN)Big 12 vs. Big Ten 
Dec. 26First Responder
University Park, Texas
5:30 p.m. (ESPN)AAC, ACC, Big 12, Conference USA
Dec. 26 Quick Lane 
Detroit, Mich. 
2 p.m. (ESPN)MAC vs. Big Ten 
Dec. 23Hawai'i
Honolulu, Hawaii
10:30 p.m. (ESPN)Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State
Dec. 23 Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev. 
7:30 p.m. (ABC)Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Dec. 2368 Ventures 
Mobile, Ala.		7 p.m. (ESPN)MAC vs. Sun Belt 
Dec. 23Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)MAC vs. MWC
Dec. 23 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m. (ABC)AAC vs. Conference USA
Dec. 23 Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.		Noon (ESPN)MAC vs. Sun Belt 
Dec. 23Birmingham 
Birmingham, Ala.
Noon (ABC)AAC, ACC, SEC
Dec. 22Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla		6:30 p.m. (ESPN)AAC, ACC, SEC
Dec. 21Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla. 		8 p.m. (ESPN)AAC, Conference USA, MAC, MWC, Sun Belt
Dec. 19Frisco  
Frisco, Texas
9 p.m. (ESPN)AAC vs. At-large
Dec. 18 Famous Toastery 
Charlotte, NC		2:30 p.m. (ESPN)Conference USA vs. MAC
Dec. 16Independence
Shreveport, La.		9:15 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Dec. 16LA
Inglewood, Calif.		7:30 p.m. (ABC)MWC vs. Pac-12
Dec. 16New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM

5:45 p.m. (ESPN)MWC vs. AAC, Conference USA, Sun Belt, MAC
Dec. 16Cure

Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m. (ABC)AAC, Conference USA, Sun Belt, MAC
Dec. 16New Orleans

New Orleans, La.

2:15 p.m. (ESPN)Conference USA vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 16Celebration

Atlanta, Ga. 

Noon (ABC)Howard vs. Florida A&M 
Dec. 16Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC

11 a.m. (ESPN) Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt