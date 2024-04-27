The Los Angeles Chargers selected Michigan star linebacker Junior Colson with the No. 69 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, setting up a reunion with Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh. The new Chargers coach left his alma mater to make the jump back to the NFL shortly after leading Michigan to the 2023 national title.

Colson finished the 2023 campaign with 95 total tackles and two pass deflections for the Wolverines and played a significant role in the school's first national championship since 1997. Colson finished with 10 tackles in a Rose Bowl win over Alabama and recorded six tackles in the College Football Playoff title game against Washington.

Colson is the fourth Michigan player to hear his name called at the draft. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was selected with the No. 10 pick by the Vikings on Day 1. On Friday, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (No. 49) and cornerback Mike Sainristil (No. 50) were selected with back-to-back picks in the second round.

Before Day 2 of the draft began, Michigan's 2024 national championship team was honored by the NFL. Members of the squad walked to the stage with the CFP trophy as Michigan's fight song, "The Victors" played in front of nearly 200,000 in attendance at the NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan -- located less than 50 miles from Michigan's Ann Arbor campus.