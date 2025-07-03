Skip to Main Content
Overall 7-3-0 • IVY 4-3-0

Yale Bulldogs

  • Overall
    7-3-0
  • IVY
    4-3-0
Next Game
Sat, Sep 20 @ 12:00 pm ET
vs Holy Cross Crusaders (6-6)
  • Yale Bowl, Class of 1954 Field
Team Conf Overall
HARV
 5-2 8-2
DART
 5-2 8-2
CLMB
 5-2 7-3
YALE
 4-3 7-3
CORN
 3-4 4-6
PRINCE
 2-5 3-7
PA
 2-5 4-6
BRO
 2-5 3-7
Regular season
vs
HOLY
Sat, Sep 20
12:00 pm
vs
CORN
Sat, Sep 27
12:00 pm
@
LEH
Sat, Oct 4
12:00 pm
@
DART
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
STONEH
Sat, Oct 18
12:00 pm
vs
PA
Sat, Oct 25
12:00 pm
ESP+
vs
CLMB
Sat, Nov 1
12:00 pm
ESP+
@
BRO
Sat, Nov 8
12:00 pm
@
PRINCE
Sat, Nov 15
1:00 pm
vs
HARV
Sat, Nov 22
12:00 pm
ESPU
Top Bulldogs News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 182.0 233.6
Def. 151.7 240.4

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports NR
