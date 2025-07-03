Skip to Main Content
Overall 3-9-0 • AAC 2-6-0

Temple Owls

Temple Owls
  • Overall
    3-9-0
  • AAC
    2-6-0
Temple Owls
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm ET |
ESP+
@ Massachusetts Minutemen (2-10)
  • McGuirk Alumni Stadium
American Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARMY
 8-0 12-2
TULANE
 7-1 9-5
NAVY
 6-2 10-3
MEMP
 6-2 11-2
ECU
 5-3 8-5
SFLA
 4-4 7-6
TXSA
 4-4 7-6
CHARLO
 4-4 5-7
NTEXAS
 3-5 6-7
RICE
 3-5 4-8
TEMPLE
 2-6 3-9
UAB
 2-6 3-9
FAU
 1-7 3-9
TULSA
 1-7 3-9
Schedule

Regular season
@
UMASS
Sat, Aug 30
3:30 pm
ESP+
vs
HOW
Sat, Sep 6
2:00 pm
ESP+
vs
OKLA
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
ESP2
@
GATECH
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
TXSA
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
NAVY
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
CHARLO
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
TULSA
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
ECU
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
ARMY
Sat, Nov 8
12:00 pm
vs
TULANE
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
NTEXAS
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Top Owls News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 92.8
(127th) 		216.0
(82nd) 		125th
Def. 226.8
(132nd) 		191.7
(30th) 		113th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 126
