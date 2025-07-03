Skip to Main Content
Overall 3-9-0 • USA 2-6-0

Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders

Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Austin Peay Governors (4-8)
  Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium
Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
JAXST
 7-1 9-5
WKY
 6-2 8-6
SAMST
 6-2 10-3
LIB
 5-3 8-4
LATECH
 4-4 5-8
UTEP
 3-5 3-9
FIU
 3-5 4-8
NMEXST
 2-6 3-9
MTSU
 2-6 3-9
KENSAW
 2-6 2-10
Schedule

Regular season
vs
AP
Sat, Aug 30
7:00 pm
ESP+
@
WISC
Sat, Sep 6
4:00 pm
FS1
@
NEVADA
Sat, Sep 13
5:00 pm
vs
MRSHL
Sat, Sep 20
7:00 pm
@
KENSAW
Sat, Sep 27
6:00 pm
vs
MOST
Wed, Oct 8
7:30 pm
ESP2
@
DE
Wed, Oct 22
7:30 pm
ESP2
vs
JAXST
Wed, Oct 29
7:30 pm
ESP2
vs
FIU
Sat, Nov 8
3:00 pm
@
WKY
Sat, Nov 15
3:30 pm
vs
SAMST
Sat, Nov 22
3:00 pm
@
NMEXST
Sat, Nov 29
3:00 pm
Top Blue Raiders News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 90.5
(129th) 		261.1
(36th) 		99th
Def. 197.0
(117th) 		252.2
(117th) 		122nd

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 131
Blue Raiders Tickets

vs
AP
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm
Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium
Murfreesboro, TN
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $21.82
