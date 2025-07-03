Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 7-6-0 • MWC 3-4-0

San Jose State Spartans

San Jose State Spartans
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    7-6-0
  • MWC
    3-4-0
San Jose State Spartans
ChevronDown
Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 10:30 pm ET |
FS1
vs Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8)
  • CEFCU Stadium
Game Preview

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
BOISE
 7-0 12-2
UNLV
 6-1 11-3
COLOST
 6-1 8-5
FRESNO
 4-3 6-7
SJST
 3-4 7-6
NMEX
 3-4 5-7
HAWAII
 3-4 5-7
UTAHST
 3-4 4-8
AF
 3-4 5-7
SDGST
 2-5 3-9
WYO
 2-5 3-9
NEVADA
 0-7 3-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CMICH
Fri, Aug 29
10:30 pm
FS1
@
TEXAS
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
vs
IDAHO
Sat, Sep 20
5:00 pm
@
STNFRD
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
NMEX
Fri, Oct 3
10:00 pm
FS1
@
WYO
Sat, Oct 11
7:00 pm
@
UTAHST
Fri, Oct 17
9:00 pm
vs
HAWAII
Sat, Nov 1
10:30 pm
vs
AF
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
NEVADA
Sat, Nov 15
3:30 pm
@
SDGST
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
FRESNO
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    SJSU coach Ken Niumatalolo previews second spring camp

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    MUST SEE: San Jose State lineman picks up fumble, gets rocked, fumbles ... TD Stanford!

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    CFB Week 12 Booth Recap: Boise State at San Jose State (11/16)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    MUST SEE: San Jose State's Nick Nash goes high for go-ahead TD vs. No. 13 Boise State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Boise State is on upset alert against San Jose State

  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    Inside College Football: Boise State Has a Promising Trajectory

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    SJSU Coach Ken Niumatalolo reacts to season-opening win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    SJSU Players react to 42-24 win over Sac State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    New Spartan DL Pau Reed ready to play for 'dream school' SJSU

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    SJSU Training Camp: QB Battle still deadlocked

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    San Jose State 2024 Spring Football video footage

  • Image thumbnail
    4:35

    Mailbag: Should my dynasty team be ECU, San Jose St, or JMU in EA Sports College Football 25? | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    5:07

    San Jose State offensive outlook | Cover 3 Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    3:45

    Analyzing San Jose State's tough football schedule | Cover 3 Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    San Jose State defensive outlook | Cover 3 Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    19:30

    Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    13:36

    Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Spartans News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 87.5
(131st) 		321.8
(5th) 		43rd
Def. 147.8
(63rd) 		232.8
(91st) 		82nd

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 77 4
Full Rankings

Spartans Tickets

vs
CMICH
Fri, Aug 29 @ 10:30 pm
CEFCU Stadium
San Jose, CA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $28.80
View all Spartans Tickets on Stubhub