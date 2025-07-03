Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 10:30 pm ET |
FS1
vs Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8)
- CEFCU Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
-
1:39
SJSU coach Ken Niumatalolo previews second spring camp
-
0:23
MUST SEE: San Jose State lineman picks up fumble, gets rocked, fumbles ... TD Stanford!
-
1:30
CFB Week 12 Booth Recap: Boise State at San Jose State (11/16)
-
0:20
MUST SEE: San Jose State's Nick Nash goes high for go-ahead TD vs. No. 13 Boise State
-
1:56
Boise State is on upset alert against San Jose State
-
2:25
Inside College Football: Boise State Has a Promising Trajectory
-
2:17
SJSU Coach Ken Niumatalolo reacts to season-opening win
-
2:06
SJSU Players react to 42-24 win over Sac State
-
1:22
New Spartan DL Pau Reed ready to play for 'dream school' SJSU
-
1:39
SJSU Training Camp: QB Battle still deadlocked
-
1:45
San Jose State 2024 Spring Football video footage
-
4:35
Mailbag: Should my dynasty team be ECU, San Jose St, or JMU in EA Sports College Football 25? | Cover 3
-
5:07
San Jose State offensive outlook | Cover 3 Summer School
-
3:45
Analyzing San Jose State's tough football schedule | Cover 3 Summer School
-
1:45
San Jose State defensive outlook | Cover 3 Summer School
-
1:50
Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon
-
19:30
Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
13:36
Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
1:57
School Set To Make A Big Move In July
-
2:31
Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak
Top Spartans News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
87.5
(131st)
|
321.8
(5th)
|43rd
|Def.
|
147.8
(63rd)
|
232.8
(91st)
|82nd
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|77
|4
Spartans Tickets
|vs
Fri, Aug 29 @ 10:30 pm
CEFCU Stadium
San Jose, CA