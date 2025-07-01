Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 8-5-0 • BIG12 6-3-0

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    8-5-0
  • BIG12
    6-3-0
Texas Tech Red Raiders
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:30 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-9)
  • Jones AT&T Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
ARPB
Sat, Aug 30
7:30 pm
ESP+
vs
KENTST
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
TNT
vs
OREGST
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
FOX
@
UTAH
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
HOU
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
KANSAS
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
ARIZST
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
OKLAST
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
KSTATE
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
BYU
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
UCF
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
WVU
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    How Does What BYU Is Doing Compare to Texas Tech?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Can Texas Tech Keep the Money Flowing or Is It a One-Time Thing?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Can the Money Pouring Into Texas Tech Help Them Win a National Championship?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Billionaires Transforming Texas Tech Into a Powerhouse

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Texas Tech could be this year's next Big 12 Breakout team | 247 Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    College football rankings: 247Sports debuts post-spring top 25 poll Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Is it Playoff or bust for Texas Tech in 2025? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    CFB Transfer Portal: WR Micah Hudson Returning to Texas Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Texas Tech brings in an impressive portal class

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Raiders Select Caleb Rogers No. 98

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Micah Hudson returning to Texas Tech? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    WR Micah Hudson considering a return to Texas Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Latest intel on Texas Tech as spring camp rolls on

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Texas Tech is one of the biggest sleepers in the Big 12

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Texas Tech has a workable schedule in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Red Raiders who will miss spring football

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Texas Tech attacked the Transfer Portal with a lot of purpose | NSD 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Recapping Texas Tech's transfer portal activity | Winter Portal Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Defense highlights Texas Tech's winter portal window

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Red Raiders News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 166.1
(61st) 		296.7
(9th) 		9th
Def. 153.5
(74th) 		308.1
(133rd) 		128th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 44 6
Full Rankings

Red Raiders Tickets

vs
ARPB
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:30 pm
Jones AT&T Stadium
Lubbock, TX
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $30.31
View all Red Raiders Tickets on Stubhub