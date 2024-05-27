The Big 12 enters the 2024 season as the most wide open major conference in college football. Out of 16 teams in the expanded league, eight hold at least 12-1 odds to win the conference as founding members Texas and Oklahoma abdicate to join the SEC.

The Sunflower State makes its case as the center of the Big 12 world as Kansas State and Kansas both rank among the three programs with the best odds. However, the Pac-12 newcomers also give the conference some serious firepower in Year 1. Utah sits as a co-favorite with the 'Cats, while Arizona is next in line at No. 4.

Last season, heavy preseason favorite Texas captured the crown after fielding +125 odds. However, Oklahoma State rose up from +2800 to reach the Big 12 title game. The year prior, Kansas State had +2500 odds, but shocked TCU in the title game to win its first Big 12 championship in a decade. Unquestionably, a team from well outside the pack has a chance to make its mark in 2024; but making that choice more complicated, only six total teams have worse than 20-1 odds.

Without further ado, here are the Big 12 title odds for 2024 according to SportsLine consensus and a few of the teams who could entice betters this offseason.

Best Bet -- Utah (+350): On paper, Utah is the class of the Big 12. The Utes have won 39 games over the last four full seasons and won two of the three final Pac-12 titles. Utah's offense was a liability last season, but get quarterback Cameron Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe back. USC transfer Dorian Singer headlines a trio of talented wide receivers who should immediately elevate what was the Pac-12's worst passing offense. Under Kyle Whittingham, defense will never be an issue. Utah appears to be the most complete team in the conference and deserves top billing entering its first season in the Big 12.

Kansas' Big 12 title hopes hinge on QB Jalon Daniels staying healthy. USATSI

Worst Wager -- Kansas (+650): Frankly, there isn't a truly bad bet on the board. Eight teams -- half the conference -- have 12-to-1 odds or better, and deservedly so. Kansas emerging as the best team in the Big 12 wouldn't be much of a surprise. Ultimately, the reason we have them as the worst wager comes down to one factor: Jalon Daniels. The Kansas quarterback is arguably the best offensive player in the conference when healthy, but missed the entire Big 12 slate last season with a nagging back injury. Unlike last season, Kansas does not have a clear backup plan, with former walk-on Cole Ballard as the likely backup. With such a big question mark, Kansas is slightly overvalued as the No. 3 betting favorite in the Big 12, ahead of Oklahoma State and Arizona.

Value Pick -- Oklahoma State (+1200): The Cowboys may not be a sexy pick fresh off a trip to the Big 12 title game last season, but enough to drop to the seventh-best odds in the conference? Oklahoma State boasts the third-most returning production in the nation, headlined by superstar running back Ollie Gordon II and star edge rusher Collin Oliver. Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo went through some growing pains in his first season, but the Cowboys found their groove as the season went on. If Oklahoma State can at least split a Big 12-opening run against Utah and Kansas State, the Cowboys will be right in the driver's seat to return to the Big 12 Championship Game -- and maybe win their first Big 12 title since 2011.

Long shot -- Colorado (+4000): There are 10 teams with 20-1 or better odds, but for a true long shot, why not sprinkle a few dollars on Colorado? Granted, the Buffs' path is incredibly difficult. There's a chance things don't click at all and CU is barely fighting for a bowl game. But if Colorado's changes magically take hold, the Buffaloes boast one of the highest hypothetical ceilings in the Big 12. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Travis Hunter are future first rounders, the skill positions are strong and the trenches have been built from scratch (though we'll see if this is a good thing). Essentially, this is a +4000 bet that five new offensive linemen can build chemistry in one offseason. It's not a great bet, but certainly worth a shot at such long odds.