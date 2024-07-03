The Big 12 bid farewell to Oklahoma's Brent Venables and Texas' Steve Sarkisian after the 2023 season and welcomes in five new coaches for 2024 as the league undergoes another makeover. Of the league's 12 incumbent programs, 11 have the same coach as they did in 2023. Houston is the lone exception as Willie Fritz comes over from Tulane to take over the Cougars.

Utah's Kyle Whittingham has enjoyed the most success of all the four coaches coming in from the Pac-12. Deion Sanders is certain to grab headlines as he leads Big 12 charter member Colorado back into the league it helped create. Then there's Arizona and Arizona State, both led by coaches eager to prove themselves as Power Four winners in Brent Brennan of the Wildcats and Kenny Dillingham of the Sun Devils.

Elsewhere, there are a handful of well-established names who are accustomed to success and respected throughout the profession. Though the Big 12 doesn't boast any obvious national title contenders, it's got plenty of solid programs led by proven tacticians. That was on full display when the league produced eight of the top 30 coaches in the 2024 CBS Sports Power Four coach rankings. It's a number on par with the mighty Big Ten and SEC (each has eight of the top 30) and above the ACC (which fields five of the top 30).

Below is where all 16 Big 12 coaches rank, as previously voted on by the CBS Sports and 247Sports staffs.

