Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm ET |
vs Nevada Wolf Pack (3-10)
- West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
-
1:07
Oregon at Penn State is one of the most anticipated games of 2025
-
2:15
What Top247 commit Jackson Ford brings to Penn State
-
2:09
Philadelphia RB Jabree Coleman is Penn State's latest freshman addition
-
1:44
Return of Alonzo Ford boosts Nittany Lions' defensive tackle plan
-
1:40
Penn State QB Commit Troy Huhn Elite 11 Finals Clips
-
1:52
How good can Penn State really be in 2025?
-
2:04
WR Commit Davion Brown Penn State White Out Camp Clips
-
0:58
2025 Elite 11 Finals Takeaways: Troy Huhn
-
1:13
Priority Penn State QB target Peter Bourque in camp action
-
3:27
WR Commit Jahsiear Rogers Showcases Elite Hands At PSU Camp
-
2:20
QB Trainer: PSU Commit Falzone 'Most Physically Gifted' Pupil Yet
-
1:51
The Scoop On PSU QB Grunkemeyer From Personal Trainer
-
2:16
Allar's QB Trainer Maendler On Senior's Next Step
-
1:39
QB Trainer On 'Extremely Polished' PSU Commit Troy Huhn
-
2:10
OL Commit Kevin Brown Tears Up (Another) Penn State Camp
-
2:55
QB Commit Peyton Falzone Penn State Camp Clips
-
2:17
Ranking the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten in 2025
-
2:24
Penn State WR Commit Jahsiear Rogers Deserves Rankings Rise
-
2:24
'Sky Is The Limit' For Penn State OL Commit Kevin Brown
-
1:12
How Is PSU Trending With Priority Target Luke Wafle?
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Top Nittany Lions News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
202.3
(17th)
|
227.9
(64th)
|26th
|Def.
|
101.8
(9th)
|
192.9
(31st)
|7th
Lions247 Penn State Podcast
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|5
|—
|Coaches
|5
|—
|CBS Sports
|5
|—
Nittany Lions Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm
West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium
University Park, PA