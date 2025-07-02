Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 13-3-0 • BIG10 8-1-0

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    13-3-0
  • BIG10
    8-1-0
Penn State Nittany Lions
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm ET |
vs Nevada Wolf Pack (3-10)
  • West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NEVADA
Sat, Aug 30
3:30 pm
vs
FIU
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
BTN
vs
NOVA
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
FS1
vs
OREG
Sat, Sep 27
7:30 pm
NBC
@
UCLA
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
NWEST
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
IOWA
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
OHIOST
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
IND
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
MICHST
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
NEB
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
RUT
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Oregon at Penn State is one of the most anticipated games of 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    What Top247 commit Jackson Ford brings to Penn State

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Philadelphia RB Jabree Coleman is Penn State's latest freshman addition

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Return of Alonzo Ford boosts Nittany Lions' defensive tackle plan

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Penn State QB Commit Troy Huhn Elite 11 Finals Clips

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    How good can Penn State really be in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    WR Commit Davion Brown Penn State White Out Camp Clips

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    2025 Elite 11 Finals Takeaways: Troy Huhn

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Priority Penn State QB target Peter Bourque in camp action

  • Image thumbnail
    3:27

    WR Commit Jahsiear Rogers Showcases Elite Hands At PSU Camp

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    QB Trainer: PSU Commit Falzone 'Most Physically Gifted' Pupil Yet

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    The Scoop On PSU QB Grunkemeyer From Personal Trainer

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Allar's QB Trainer Maendler On Senior's Next Step

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    QB Trainer On 'Extremely Polished' PSU Commit Troy Huhn

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    OL Commit Kevin Brown Tears Up (Another) Penn State Camp

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    QB Commit Peyton Falzone Penn State Camp Clips

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    Ranking the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    Penn State WR Commit Jahsiear Rogers Deserves Rankings Rise

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    'Sky Is The Limit' For Penn State OL Commit Kevin Brown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    How Is PSU Trending With Priority Target Luke Wafle?

See All NCAAF Videos
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Top Nittany Lions News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 202.3
(17th) 		227.9
(64th) 		26th
Def. 101.8
(9th) 		192.9
(31st) 		7th

Lions247 Penn State Podcast

lions247.png
Ranking Penn State football's impact roster newcomers for 2025 season
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 5
Coaches 5
CBS Sports 5
Full Rankings

Nittany Lions Tickets

vs
NEVADA
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm
West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium
University Park, PA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $22.80
View all Nittany Lions Tickets on Stubhub
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola