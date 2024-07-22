Ohio State is the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten for the first time since 2020, according to the annual Cleveland.com preseason media poll released Monday. The Buckeyes earned 21 of the 27 votes in the poll ahead of one of the most consequential seasons in program history.

League newcomer Oregon was close behind, winning the remaining six first-place votes. Penn State edged out reigning national champion Michigan for No. 3 with the Wolverines sitting at No. 4. Fellow newcomer USC sits at No. 6, but Washington (No. 10) and UCLA (No. 15) project to struggle during their debut seasons in the Big Ten.

Voters are high on Nebraska taking a step as the Cornhuskers sit at No. 8 after missing out on a bowl game berth last season. Iowa also projects top five despite the conference eliminating divisions. Conversely, the voters think that Indiana and Purdue will round out the bottom. The Hoosiers turn to new coach Curt Cignetti, while Purdue's Ryan Walters struggled in his first season.

The 2024 season represents the first without divisions for the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff era. The move happens right as the league moves to 18 teams, creating the biggest power league in history. The conference now spans from Los Angeles to New Jersey. With the scheduling issues, the league moves to a "Flex Protect XVIII" model to try and minimize travel and maximize historic matchups.