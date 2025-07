25:15 Minnesota Needs To Level Up Run Game to Help Drake Lindsey | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



0:38 2026 Minnesota Commit QB Owen Lansu | Elite 11 Nashville Regional Highlights



0:59 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Colts Select Justin Walley Jr. No. 80



0:42 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Texans Select Aireontae Ersery No. 48



1:12 Koi Perich has two-way potential at Minnesota | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



0:54 Prisco's 2025 Better-Than Team: CB Justin Walley (Minnesota)



0:49 2025 ATH Bradley Martino | 2025 All-American Bowl Highlights



1:28 Penn State defeats Minnesota, 26-25



0:18 MUST SEE: Penn State fake punt sews up narrow win over Minnesota



0:41 MUST SEE: Minnesota takes blocked PAT to the HOUSE for two points vs. Penn State



0:42 MUST SEE: Flea flicker goes for Minnesota TD against Penn State



1:56 Penn State could have some trouble with Minnesota



1:14 Week 9 Freshman Flowers: Koi Perich | The 105



1:47 Minnesota takes down USC, 24-17



1:31 USC may have trouble against Minnesota



1:22 Inside College Football: #12 Michigan Has the Blueprint



2:08 Best bets for Michigan vs. Minnesota | Cover 3



3:47 Best bets for UNC vs Minnesota | Cover 3



6:03 Take the O/U on Minnesota's 5.5 win total? | Cover 3