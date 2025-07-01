Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 5-7-0 • ACC 3-5-0

Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    5-7-0
  • ACC
    3-5-0
Virginia Cavaliers
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 6:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-7)
  • David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CSTCAR
Sat, Aug 30
6:00 pm
ACCN
@
NCST
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
ESP2
vs
WMMARY
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
ACCN
vs
STNFRD
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
FSU
Fri, Sep 26
7:00 pm
ESPN
@
LVILLE
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
WASHST
Sat, Oct 18
6:30 pm
CW
@
UNC
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
CAL
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
WAKE
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
DUKE
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
VATECH
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Chris Pollard introduced as new UVA baseball coach

  • Image thumbnail
    14:56

    Virginia Improved In All The Right Spots | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    New Maryland Basketball forward Elijah Saunders on what he needs to work on to help the Terps

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Georgia State DB Ja'Maric Morris on his decision to transfer to Virginia, his family connection to Tony Elliott

  • Image thumbnail
    5:31

    Behind the Scenes: A donation to UVA football expands nutrition resources

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Saints Select Jonas Sanker No. 93

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    2025 NFL Draft Top Safeties No. 5 Jonas Sanker (Virginia)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    UVA QB Chandler Morris: 'We're extremely balanced'

  • Image thumbnail
    6:42

    Virginia OC Des Kitchings on the offense, quarterback progress

  • Image thumbnail
    7:24

    Virginia DC John Rudzinski on where the defense stands after spring

  • Image thumbnail
    8:27

    Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's spring game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Elliott: Team is deeper now than it has ever been since this staff's arrival

  • Image thumbnail
    5:30

    Sights and sounds from Virginia's practice on April 7

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    Hammond to UVA fans: 'Just keep believing in UVA football'

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Virginia DT Jason Hammond: 'Just call me a winner'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    UVA RB J'Mari Taylor: 'We're going to win. There is going to be a different atmosphere here.'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    Sights and sounds from Virginia spring football practice on 3/26

  • Image thumbnail
    4:05

    Sights and Sounds from UVA's Pro Day

  • Image thumbnail
    4:16

    Sights and sounds from Virginia football's practice on 3/17/25

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    'The biggest that we've been since I've been here:' UVA DT Coach Kevin Downing on his bigger room

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Cavaliers News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 131.9
(94th) 		229.0
(63rd) 		93rd
Def. 145.3
(58th) 		263.1
(121st) 		101st

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 75 1
Full Rankings

Cavaliers Tickets

vs
CSTCAR
Sat, Aug 30 @ 6:00 pm
David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium
Charlottesville, VA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $17.86
View all Cavaliers Tickets on Stubhub