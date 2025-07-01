Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ABC
@ Tennessee Volunteers (10-3)
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|vs
Sat, Sep 612:00 pm
ESP+
|vs
Fri, Sep 127:00 pm
ACCN
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
Fri, Oct 317:30 pm
ESPN
|@
|@
|vs
-
18:22
Fran Brown Looks To Continue Success At Syracuse | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
0:36
Syracuse has the hardest schedule in the ACC in 2025
-
1:31
Calvin Russell drops to No. 21 in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal
-
0:23
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Chargers Select Oronde Gadsden II No. 165
-
0:23
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Eagles Select Kyle McCord No. 181
-
1:11
QB Steve Angeli trending to Syracuse | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
1:16
2025 NFL Draft Gems: QB Kyle McCord (Syracuse)
-
0:51
2025 NFL Draft Late Round Gems: Round 3 TE Oronde Gadsden II (Syracuse)
-
0:57
Latest on No.1 transfer prospect DL Maraad Watson
-
1:42
Syracuse WR Trebor Pena enters the transfer portal
-
1:31
Prisco's 2025 Better-Than Team: Kyle McCord (Syracuse)
-
0:48
Top QBs in 2025 NFL Draft: No. 7 Kyle McCord (Syracuse)
-
3:51
Syracuse QB Kyle McCord Joins CBS Sports HQ
-
1:59
How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show
-
0:46
Grading Fran Brown's first year at Syracuse | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show
-
6:43
Would this hilarious scenario work? | Cover 3
-
2:58
Syracuse vs Washington State Highlights
-
1:26
Syracuse upsets Miami, 41-38
-
10:48
Syracuse vs #6 Miami Highlights
-
2:14
Inside College Football: Can Miami Make it to the ACC Championships?
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Top Orange News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
97.6
(126th)
|
370.0
(1st)
|7th
|Def.
|
150.2
(69th)
|
227.3
(82nd)
|79th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|20
|2
|Coaches
|22
|3
|CBS Sports
|21
|2
Orange Tickets
|@
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA