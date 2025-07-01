Skip to Main Content
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ABC
@ Tennessee Volunteers (10-3)
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
TENN
Sat, Aug 30
12:00 pm
ABC
vs
UCONN
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
ESP+
vs
COLG
Fri, Sep 12
7:00 pm
ACCN
@
CLEM
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
DUKE
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
SMU
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
PITT
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
GATECH
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
UNC
Fri, Oct 31
7:30 pm
ESPN
@
MIAMI
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
ND
Sat, Nov 22
3:30 pm
NBC
vs
BC
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    18:22

    Fran Brown Looks To Continue Success At Syracuse | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Syracuse has the hardest schedule in the ACC in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Calvin Russell drops to No. 21 in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Chargers Select Oronde Gadsden II No. 165

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Eagles Select Kyle McCord No. 181

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    QB Steve Angeli trending to Syracuse | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    2025 NFL Draft Gems: QB Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    2025 NFL Draft Late Round Gems: Round 3 TE Oronde Gadsden II (Syracuse)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Latest on No.1 transfer prospect DL Maraad Watson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Syracuse WR Trebor Pena enters the transfer portal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Prisco's 2025 Better-Than Team: Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Top QBs in 2025 NFL Draft: No. 7 Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:51

    Syracuse QB Kyle McCord Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Grading Fran Brown's first year at Syracuse | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    6:43

    Would this hilarious scenario work? | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Syracuse vs Washington State Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Syracuse upsets Miami, 41-38

  • Image thumbnail
    10:48

    Syracuse vs #6 Miami Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Inside College Football: Can Miami Make it to the ACC Championships?

See All NCAAF Videos
Top Orange News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 97.6
(126th) 		370.0
(1st) 		7th
Def. 150.2
(69th) 		227.3
(82nd) 		79th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 20 2
Coaches 22 3
CBS Sports 21 2
Full Rankings

Orange Tickets

@
TENN
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $104.04
View all Orange Tickets on Stubhub
