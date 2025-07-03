Skip to Main Content
Overall 1-11-0 • BSKY 1-7-0

Northern Colorado Bears

  • Overall
    1-11-0
  • BSKY
    1-7-0
Next Game
TBA
vs Chadron State Eagles
  • Nottingham Field
Game Preview

Big Sky Standings

Team Conf Overall
MTST
 8-0 15-1
DAVIS
 7-1 11-3
IDAHO
 6-2 10-4
NAZ
 6-2 8-5
MT
 5-3 9-5
EWASH
 3-5 4-8
WBRST
 3-5 4-8
PORTST
 3-5 3-8
IDST
 3-5 5-7
CPOLY
 2-6 3-8
SACST
 1-7 3-9
NCO
 1-7 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CHADST
Sat, Aug 30
TBA
@
COLOST
Sat, Sep 6
TBA
@
SD
Sat, Sep 13
2:00 pm
@
HOUBP
Sat, Sep 20
7:00 pm
vs
IDST
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
ESP+
@
IDAHO
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
SACST
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
DAVIS
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
MTST
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
NAZ
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
EWASH
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
PORTST
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Bears News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 143.4 141.8
Def. 253.8 218.6

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports NR
Full Rankings

Bears Tickets

vs
CHADST
Sat, Aug 30 @ 2:00 pm
Nottingham Field
Greeley, CO
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $41.80
View all Bears Tickets on Stubhub