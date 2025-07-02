Skip to Main Content
Overall 8-5-0 • PAC12 0-0-0

Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars
  • Overall
    8-5-0
  • PAC12
    0-0-0
Washington State Cougars
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 10:00 pm ET |
CW
vs Idaho Vandals (10-4)
  Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
Game Preview

Pac-12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
WASHST
 0-0 8-5
OREGST
 0-0 5-7
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
IDAHO
Sat, Aug 30
10:00 pm
CW
vs
SDGST
Sat, Sep 6
10:15 pm
CW
@
NTEXAS
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
ESPU
vs
WASH
Sat, Sep 20
7:30 pm
@
COLOST
Sat, Sep 27
7:30 pm
@
MISS
Sat, Oct 11
12:45 pm
SECN
@
UVA
Sat, Oct 18
6:30 pm
CW
vs
TOLEDO
Sat, Oct 25
3:30 pm
CW
@
OREGST
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
LATECH
Sat, Nov 15
10:00 pm
CW
@
JMAD
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
OREGST
Sat, Nov 29
6:30 pm
CW
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    3 minutes with Anne McCoy on deeper detail as to why WSU cut track and field events

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    90 seconds with Anne McCoy on institutional NIL deals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    1 minute with Isaiah Hung on team comedian, favorite LB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    2 min with Texas State reporter Keff Ciardello on what formal invite to Pac-12 means

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    2 minutes with San Antonio Express-News writer on Texas State's uphill battle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    1 minute with Zevi Eckhaus, The Wolf, on his unique name

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    2 minutes with Christian Hilborn on staying at WSU and if Wake Forest reached out

  • Image thumbnail
    24:02

    Can Washington State Make A Bowl Game With Tough 2025 Schedule | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    3:17

    3 minutes with Regent Marty Dickinson at June budget meeting on why $74 million not enough

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    1 minute with Zevi Eckhaus on transition to Rogers' offense from old staff

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    3 minutes with Jon Gruden's 'unboxing' of Washington State

  • Image thumbnail
    2:54

    3 minutes with Cougar Collective's Tim Brandle on ramifications of NCAA vs House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    1 minute with Steve Grant on his first-ever TD

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    1 minute with Pete Menage on what to expect from WSU safety Cale Reeder

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    2 minutes with Russell Wright on introducing Athletics Valuation Study

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    2 minutes with Ricky Ciccone on his day-to-day duties as GM

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    1 minute with Glenn Johnson on a favorite Coug player's name on game day

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    1 minute with President Cantwell with a warning on incoming Pac-12 schools

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    2 minutes with Ajani Sheppard on OC Danny Freund, QB room competition

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    90 seconds with Mike Banks on trash-talking kings

Top Cougars News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 166.8
(58th) 276.1
(16th) 17th
Def. 172.1
(96th) 270.5
(125th) 120th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 51 7
Full Rankings

