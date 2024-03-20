The College Football Playoff has finalized a new media rights contract, and what's left of the Pac-12 is set to benefit from the updated distribution model. Oregon State and Washington State will each receive $3.6 million annually from 2026 -- when the new agreement is set to begin -- to at least 2028, three years before the deal is set to expire, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd confirmed.

The negotiated amount pales in comparison to what other power-conference schools will make under the model, but it is a huge increase for the nominal "Pac-2's," financial prospects. Prior to the amendement, Oregon State and Washington State were set to make around $350,000 annually from CFP distribution -- the same figure granted to independent programs not named Notre Dame.

"The Pac-12 is pleased the College Football Playoff will continue to grow as an incredible sporting event for our student-athletes and fans," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "The new agreement to continue on ESPN platforms provides excellent exposure opportunities for Oregon State and Washington State football programs to succeed on the biggest stage in college sports."

Tuesday's finalized media rights deal allows ESPN to broadcast College Football Playoff games through the 2031 season. In exchange, the College Football Playoff will receive $1.3 billion annually, according to Dodd, which triples the amount of the previous contract.

The SEC and the Big Ten will receive around 29% of the annual conference distribution, or approximately $22 million per school, per Dodd. The ACC will get 17% ($13-14 million per school), and the Big 12's cut will sit around 15% ($12 million per school). Notre Dame, which plays independent of a conference, will receive around $12 million.