Overall 4-8-0 • MAC 3-5-0

Akron Zips

Akron Zips
  • Overall
    4-8-0
  • MAC
    3-5-0
Akron Zips
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Wyoming Cowboys (3-9)
  • InfoCision Stadium-Summa Health Field
Game Preview

Mid American Standings

Team Conf Overall
OHIO
 7-1 11-3
MIAOH
 7-1 9-5
BUFF
 6-2 9-4
BGREEN
 6-2 7-6
WMICH
 5-3 6-7
TOLEDO
 4-4 8-5
NILL
 4-4 8-5
AKRON
 3-5 4-8
EMICH
 2-6 5-7
CMICH
 2-6 4-8
BALLST
 2-6 3-9
KENTST
 0-8 0-12
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
WYO
Thu, Aug 28
7:00 pm
ESP+
@
NEB
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
BTN
@
UAB
Sat, Sep 13
8:30 pm
ESP+
vs
DUQ
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
ESP+
@
TOLEDO
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
CMICH
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
MIAOH
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
BALLST
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
BUFF
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
UMASS
Tue, Nov 4
7:00 pm
vs
KENTST
Tue, Nov 11
7:30 pm
@
BGREEN
Tue, Nov 18
7:00 pm
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Inside College Football: Northern Illinois Punches Ticket to Post-Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Inside College Football: 2 Ohio State Did Exactly What They Needed To Do

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Best bets for Akron vs Ohio State | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    19:30

    Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    13:36

    Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Big Commitments Coming In July

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Set To Make Commitment

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin Commits to Notre Dame

  • Image thumbnail
    7:14

    Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: Notre Dame Lands a Commitment From Top 50 Tight End Ian Premer

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    This Just In: Alabama Moves Up To No. 6 In 2026 247Sports Recruiting Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    15:39

    Cincinnati Needs To Get To 7 Wins in 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    22:34

    Arkansas Must Win Half Their SEC Games In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    19:09

    Can Texas A&M Win 9 Games In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

Top Zips News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 100.3
(122nd) 		232.4
(59th) 		112th
Def. 182.2
(105th) 		232.3
(90th) 		109th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 118
Full Rankings

Zips Tickets

vs
WYO
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm
Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium
Akron, OH
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $30.89
View all Zips Tickets on Stubhub
