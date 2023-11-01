A MACtion battle on Wednesday night features the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-7) going on the road to play the Akron Zips (1-7). Each team needs this win to get back on track and into the win column. Kent State is currently on a five-game losing streak. Last week, Buffalo topped the Golden Flashes 24-6. Meanwhile, Akron has dropped six matchups in a row. In Week 9, the Zips lost to Bowling Green 41-14.

Kickoff from Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Zips are 4-point favorites in the Kent State vs. Akron odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 38. Before making any Akron vs. Kent State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kent State vs. Akron. Here are several college football odds and trends for Akron vs. Kent state:

Kent State vs. Akron spread: Zips -4

Kent State vs. Akron over/under: 38 points

Kent State vs. Akron money line: Zips -178, Golden Flashes +149

AKR: 3-5 ATS this season

KSU: 1-7 ATS this season

Why Kent State can cover

Sophomore receiver Chrishon McCray headlines the receiving corp. McCray utilizes his speed and change of direction to create separation from defenders. The Indiana native leads the team in receptions (35), receiving yards (449) and receiving touchdowns (2). He also ranks third in the conference in yards per game (56.1).

McCray has finished with at least five catches in four straight games. Last week, he totaled five grabs for 52 yards. Sophomore receiver Trell Harris is another pass-catcher with the speed to stretch the field vertically. Harris has snagged 17 passes for 257 yards, and 17.1 yards per reception. On Sept. 16 versus Central Connecticut, he had three catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Why Akron can cover

Senior running back Lorenzo Lingard is a dynamic weapon in both the run and pass game. Lingard provides Akron with a ball carrier who has the power to break tackles but also owns the speed to break away from defenders. The Florida native has 388 rushing yards, 230 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He finished with more than 60 scrimmage yards in six games thus far.

In the loss to Bowling Green, Lingard finished with 56 rushing yards, 23 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Junior receiver Alex Adams is a solid pass-catcher for the Zips. Adams has reeled in 22 catches for 188 yards and a team-high two touchdowns. He's caught at least three passes in four games this season. On Sept. 23 against Indiana, Adams had five receptions for 63 yards.

How to make Akron vs. Kent State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points.

So who wins Kent State vs. Akron, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.