Overall 8-5-0 • AAC 5-3-0

East Carolina Pirates

East Carolina Pirates
  • Overall
    8-5-0
  • AAC
    5-3-0
East Carolina Pirates
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ACCN
@ NC State Wolfpack (6-7)
  • Carter-Finley Stadium
Game Preview

American Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARMY
 8-0 12-2
TULANE
 7-1 9-5
NAVY
 6-2 10-3
MEMP
 6-2 11-2
ECU
 5-3 8-5
SFLA
 4-4 7-6
TXSA
 4-4 7-6
CHARLO
 4-4 5-7
NTEXAS
 3-5 6-7
RICE
 3-5 4-8
TEMPLE
 2-6 3-9
UAB
 2-6 3-9
FAU
 1-7 3-9
TULSA
 1-7 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NCST
Thu, Aug 28
7:00 pm
ACCN
vs
CAMP
Sat, Sep 6
6:00 pm
ESP+
@
CSTCAR
Sat, Sep 13
7:30 pm
ESP+
vs
BYU
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
ARMY
Thu, Sep 25
7:30 pm
ESPN
@
TULANE
Thu, Oct 9
8:00 pm
ESPN
vs
TULSA
Thu, Oct 16
7:30 pm
ESPN
@
TEMPLE
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
CHARLO
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
MEMP
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
TXSA
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
FAU
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    QB Katin Houser working his way back after offseason surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Safety Teagan Wilk thankful to be back at ECU after a year away

  • Image thumbnail
    3:19

    ECU OL Bryce Weaver on his transition to center

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    DL Preston Carr on his development at ECU over the last few seasons

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    Spring Practice Highlights: Check out ECU in action on April 8

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    Sam Dankah on his position change, new defense

  • Image thumbnail
    3:56

    WR Anthony Smith still feels like he has something to prove in the midst of his second spring at ECU

  • Image thumbnail
    3:22

    WATCH: Sights and sounds from ECU's April 3 spring practice

  • Image thumbnail
    3:31

    Spring Practice Highlights: ECU's DL in action, plus WRs versus DB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Blake Harrell on first day of spring ball, QB Katin Houser's status

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    ECU WR Winston Wright on his strong Pro Day performance

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Blake Harrell explains why Josh Aldridge was the right man to take his place as DC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Blake Harrell explains how he's still emphasizing a players' first program

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    ECU QB Katin Houser looks back at Military Bowl win

  • Image thumbnail
    3:18

    ECU DL D'Anta Johnson previews Military Bowl

  • Image thumbnail
    4:52

    ECU RB Rahjai Harris on Military Bowl, rematch with NC State

  • Image thumbnail
    3:22

    Blake Harrell on juggling bowl prep with offseason tasks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Is NC State-ECU a 'rivalry' game? Blake Harrell weighs in

  • Image thumbnail
    4:13

    Mike Schwartz, Cam Hayes break down ECU's 93-69 win over NC A&T

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    ECU senior safety Omar Rogers recaps the loss to Navy

See All NCAAF Videos
Top Pirates News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 172.4
(50th) 		264.0
(27th) 		24th
Def. 170.2
(95th) 		235.3
(96th) 		100th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 67 9
Full Rankings

Pirates Tickets

@
NCST
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm
Carter-Finley Stadium
Raleigh, NC
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $121.25
View all Pirates Tickets on Stubhub
