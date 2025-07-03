1:03 QB Katin Houser working his way back after offseason surgery



0:52 Safety Teagan Wilk thankful to be back at ECU after a year away



3:19 ECU OL Bryce Weaver on his transition to center



2:55 DL Preston Carr on his development at ECU over the last few seasons



2:13 Spring Practice Highlights: Check out ECU in action on April 8



2:17 Sam Dankah on his position change, new defense



3:56 WR Anthony Smith still feels like he has something to prove in the midst of his second spring at ECU



3:22 WATCH: Sights and sounds from ECU's April 3 spring practice



3:31 Spring Practice Highlights: ECU's DL in action, plus WRs versus DB



2:57 Blake Harrell on first day of spring ball, QB Katin Houser's status



3:04 ECU WR Winston Wright on his strong Pro Day performance



1:22 Blake Harrell explains why Josh Aldridge was the right man to take his place as DC



1:24 Blake Harrell explains how he's still emphasizing a players' first program



2:19 ECU QB Katin Houser looks back at Military Bowl win



3:18 ECU DL D'Anta Johnson previews Military Bowl



4:52 ECU RB Rahjai Harris on Military Bowl, rematch with NC State



3:22 Blake Harrell on juggling bowl prep with offseason tasks



2:57 Is NC State-ECU a 'rivalry' game? Blake Harrell weighs in



4:13 Mike Schwartz, Cam Hayes break down ECU's 93-69 win over NC A&T

