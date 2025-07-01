Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs East Carolina Pirates (8-5)
- Carter-Finley Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Thu, Aug 287:00 pm
ACCN
|vs
Sat, Sep 612:00 pm
ESP2
|@
Thu, Sep 117:30 pm
ESPN
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
Sat, Oct 113:30 pm
PEAC
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
Fri, Nov 218:00 pm
ESPN
|vs
-
15:57
NC State Looks To Continue Success With Tough 2025 Schedule | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
0:24
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Packers Select Anthony Belton No. 54
-
1:44
Scouting 3-Star QB Travis Burgess | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
2:00
Is Femi Babalola a clone of Faizon Brandon? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
3:38
NC State OC Kurt Roper: 'Good coaches are a product of good players'
-
3:44
NC State OT Jacarrius Peak: 'Every time I block it's personal'
-
2:20
NC State DT Brandon Cleveland heading into final season: 'It goes by so quick'
-
3:30
NC State RB Hollywood Smothers: 'I'm excited for this year'
-
2:27
NC State QB CJ Bailey on Kurt Roper taking over OC role: 'We're definitely on the same page'
-
3:52
Dave Doeren explains why NC State will not hold spring game, CJ Bailey's growth
-
1:59
How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show
-
1:26
Lindsay Leftwich on why NC State softball was the perfect fit
-
1:27
Lindsay Leftwich on what to expect from NC State softball in 2025
-
2:43
NC State's biggest remaining needs in spring transfer portal window
-
3:28
NC State defensive players who need to make the biggest leap in spring camp
-
2:39
NC State offensive players who need to make the biggest leap in spring camp
-
2:16
NC State football hires D.J. Elliot, Charlton Warren to lead defensive staff
-
2:24
NC State focused on protecting CJ Bailey in offensive transfer portal haul
-
2:06
NC State retooling for new 3-4 scheme in early defensive transfer portal haul
-
3:23
NC State interim DC Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay: 'I want our guys to play fast, confident and dominant'
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
145.2
(83rd)
|
232.6
(58th)
|75th
|Def.
|
157.8
(80th)
|
233.8
(94th)
|89th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|63
|1
