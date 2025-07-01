Skip to Main Content
Overall 6-7-0 • ACC 3-5-0

NC State Wolfpack

NC State Wolfpack
  • Overall
    6-7-0
  • ACC
    3-5-0
NC State Wolfpack
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs East Carolina Pirates (8-5)
  • Carter-Finley Stadium
ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Schedule

Regular season
vs
ECU
Thu, Aug 28
7:00 pm
ACCN
vs
UVA
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
ESP2
@
WAKE
Thu, Sep 11
7:30 pm
ESPN
@
DUKE
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
VATECH
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
CAMP
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
ND
Sat, Oct 11
3:30 pm
PEAC
@
PITT
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
GATECH
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
MIAMI
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
FSU
Fri, Nov 21
8:00 pm
ESPN
vs
UNC
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
  • Image thumbnail
    15:57

    NC State Looks To Continue Success With Tough 2025 Schedule | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Packers Select Anthony Belton No. 54

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Scouting 3-Star QB Travis Burgess | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Is Femi Babalola a clone of Faizon Brandon? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    3:38

    NC State OC Kurt Roper: 'Good coaches are a product of good players'

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    NC State OT Jacarrius Peak: 'Every time I block it's personal'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    NC State DT Brandon Cleveland heading into final season: 'It goes by so quick'

  • Image thumbnail
    3:30

    NC State RB Hollywood Smothers: 'I'm excited for this year'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    NC State QB CJ Bailey on Kurt Roper taking over OC role: 'We're definitely on the same page'

  • Image thumbnail
    3:52

    Dave Doeren explains why NC State will not hold spring game, CJ Bailey's growth

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Lindsay Leftwich on why NC State softball was the perfect fit

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Lindsay Leftwich on what to expect from NC State softball in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    NC State's biggest remaining needs in spring transfer portal window

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    NC State defensive players who need to make the biggest leap in spring camp

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    NC State offensive players who need to make the biggest leap in spring camp

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    NC State football hires D.J. Elliot, Charlton Warren to lead defensive staff

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    NC State focused on protecting CJ Bailey in offensive transfer portal haul

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    NC State retooling for new 3-4 scheme in early defensive transfer portal haul

  • Image thumbnail
    3:23

    NC State interim DC Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay: 'I want our guys to play fast, confident and dominant'

Top Wolfpack News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 145.2
(83rd) 		232.6
(58th) 		75th
Def. 157.8
(80th) 		233.8
(94th) 		89th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 63 1
Full Rankings

Wolfpack Tickets

vs
ECU
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm
Carter-Finley Stadium
Raleigh, NC
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $121.25
View all Wolfpack Tickets on Stubhub
