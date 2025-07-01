15:57 NC State Looks To Continue Success With Tough 2025 Schedule | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



0:24 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Packers Select Anthony Belton No. 54



1:44 Scouting 3-Star QB Travis Burgess | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



2:00 Is Femi Babalola a clone of Faizon Brandon? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



3:38 NC State OC Kurt Roper: 'Good coaches are a product of good players'



3:44 NC State OT Jacarrius Peak: 'Every time I block it's personal'



2:20 NC State DT Brandon Cleveland heading into final season: 'It goes by so quick'



3:30 NC State RB Hollywood Smothers: 'I'm excited for this year'



2:27 NC State QB CJ Bailey on Kurt Roper taking over OC role: 'We're definitely on the same page'



3:52 Dave Doeren explains why NC State will not hold spring game, CJ Bailey's growth



1:59 How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show



1:26 Lindsay Leftwich on why NC State softball was the perfect fit



1:27 Lindsay Leftwich on what to expect from NC State softball in 2025



2:43 NC State's biggest remaining needs in spring transfer portal window



3:28 NC State defensive players who need to make the biggest leap in spring camp



2:39 NC State offensive players who need to make the biggest leap in spring camp



2:16 NC State football hires D.J. Elliot, Charlton Warren to lead defensive staff



2:24 NC State focused on protecting CJ Bailey in offensive transfer portal haul



2:06 NC State retooling for new 3-4 scheme in early defensive transfer portal haul

