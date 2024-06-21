Official visit season is winding down. Top football recruits in college football's 2025 class are taking their last visits ahead of planned decision dates in late-June and July as they look to nail down their college destinations prior to their senior football seasons.

The recruiting calendar flips to the dead period June 24, making this upcoming June 21-23 weekend the final time prospects can meet with coaches on campus for at least a month. 247Sports' national recruiting experts previewed the top storyline they have their eye on.

Alabama mining for gold in California

Crimson Tide want Cali commit No. 5

"I'm watching what Alabama is doing this weekend with Folsom (Calif.) defensive lineman Josiah Sharma. The Tide get the last official visit after Sharma visited Washington, Texas and Oregon. The ace in the hole for the Tide? Sharma already committed to Kalen DeBoer once, opening things back up after DeBoer took the Alabama job, and he's been to Tuscaloosa twice since then. General manager Courtney Morgan, who has California roots, has been a key part of Sharma's recruitment, too. There is already a Folsom player on the Alabama roster -- quarterback Austin Mack and a former Folsom star became an All-American at Alabama before becoming an NFL First Rounder, Jonah Williams.

Can DeBoer convince Sharma to join him a second time? This week, the Tide landed a commitment from another Northern California prospect in Jackson Lloyd, and they would love more West Coast flavor. Alabama has four California players already committed in 2025." -- Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Commitment time in Tallahassee?

Florida State expected to add Top247 safety

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage Top247 safety Gregory Xavier Thomas makes his official visit to Florida State this weekend, and getting him into the class coming out of it is an expectation.

He is planning to commit soon after the visit and the other suitor is Clemson, which hosted him on an official visit the first weekend of June. He was looking into an official visit to Georgia for the fall, but with a decision coming soon, it will be a choice between the Seminoles and Tigers.

However, Florida State has been aligned for Thomas for a while, for a copule reasons. Thomas has visited campus a bunch of times, his first coach at American Heritage, Patrick Surtain Sr., is the Seminoles' defensive backs coach and there is a personal connection since he is a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Crystal Ball picks started going in for Thomas in January, and all of them favor the Seminoles. Count me in that group now after I put one in. The Seminoles would love to add to what is currently a four-man class in 2025." -- Brian Dohn, 247Sports

Closing time for NC State

Can Wolfpack finish deal with Top247 WR?

"Top247 WR Snook Peterkin of Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor will take his final official visit to NC State this weekend after taking an official visit to North Carolina last weekend. He plans to make a preseason decision, although he hasn't specified if it'll be June or July.

Virginia Tech hosted Peterkin on his first official visit May 31 weekend and is considered a top-tier contender as well.

The Wolfpack have done a commendable job of prioritizing Peterkin since offering him in January 2023. This weekend could be what gets the job done for Dave Doren's program as it looks to oust its ACC counterparts in the Hokies and Heels and begins its rise up the recruiting rankings in 2025.

Peterkin is ranked No. 206 overall and as the No. 21 wide receiver in the class." -- Anna Adams, 247Sports

Ohio State guns for insane secondary haul

Buckeyes get final June trip from Dorian Brew

"My eyes are on Top247 cornerback Dorian Brew and his weekend official visit to Ohio State. The Conroe (Texas) star spent his childhood going back and forth between Ohio and Texas, and he played his high school ball in Ohio before returning to the Lone Star State last year. Programs like Texas, USC, Oregon and LSU have all been working on landing him, but Ohio State has been the favorite for quite some time.

While there are some whispers Brew could ultimately head out west, Ohio State has the chance to shut the door this weekend and add another top talent to what is looking like a historic defensive back haul already committed, which includes five-star Texas product Devin Sanchez".— Mike Roach, 247Sports

Oregon flies out 5-star safety Trey McNutt

Ducks hope this isn't final trip to Eugene for McNutt

"Five-star safety Trey McNutt is heading to Oregon for his official visit this weekend. The Ducks are making a strong play for the Shaker Heights (Ohio) native. McNutt (6-0, 180 pounds) is considering all parts of the country including the West Coast and took an official to USC.

I have a feeling Oregon, which has the No. 9-ranked class in 2025, will make a move this weekend in what is McNutt's first chance to see the facilities and campus. The thing with McNutt is, he is not a summer decision. The real coup for Oregon would be to get him back in the fall for a game, which I believe to be possible. In-state Ohio State, Florida and others are still involved in a recruitment that feels very open at this point in time." -- Allen Trieu, 247Sports