Overall 5-7-0 • BIG10 3-6-0

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans
  • Overall
    5-7-0
  • BIG10
    3-6-0
Michigan State Spartans
Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm ET |
FS1
vs Western Michigan Broncos (6-7)
  • Spartan Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
WMICH
Fri, Aug 29
7:00 pm
FS1
vs
BC
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
NBC
vs
YST
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
BTN
@
USC
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
NEB
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
UCLA
Sat, Oct 11
12:00 pm
@
IND
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
MICH
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
MINN
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
PSU
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
IOWA
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
MD
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Top Spartans News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 115.3
(110th) 		218.1
(79th) 		111th
Def. 125.1
(32nd) 		206.9
(46th) 		33rd

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 80 1
Full Rankings

