Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm ET |
FS1
vs Western Michigan Broncos (6-7)
- Spartan Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
-
1:55
If Maryland wants to play a physical brand of basketball like Michigan State did last year, Buzz Williams should embrace faster place like Tom Izzo has
-
18:27
Michigan State NEEDS To Make A Bowl Game | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
5:03
Michigan State football: Practice clips from Day 13 of spring ball
-
2:10
Michigan State football: Practice clips from spring ball session No. 13
-
1:12
Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot
-
7:29
Spartans hit the field for spring practice No. 7
-
0:51
Michigan State is a mystery team this season
-
2:39
Jonathan Smith breaks down Michigan State's 2025 class on National Signing Day
-
1:16
Jonathan Smith reviews first season as Michigan State head coach: 'We gotta get better'
-
2:11
Jonathan Smith: Spartans didn't 'earn' bowl opportunity in season-ending loss to Rutgers
-
0:53
Jonathan Smith breaks down Michigan State's narrow win over Purdue
-
1:35
Jonathan Smith, Michigan State turn attention to Purdue on short week
-
1:28
Jonathan Smith laments Michigan State's execution, third-down performance after loss to Illinois
-
2:20
Jonathan Smith, Michigan State head to Illinois after second bye week
-
1:44
Indiana stays undefeated beating Michigan State, 47-10
-
1:22
Jonathan Smith credits Indiana's superior execution after Hoosiers crush Michigan State
-
0:57
Indiana is on upset alert against Michigan State
-
1:12
Michigan State HC Jonathan Smith previews visit from 'one of the hottest teams in the country' in Indiana
-
1:08
Michigan's Head Coach Sherrone Moore on End of The Game Fight with Michigan State
-
1:15
Michigan's Head Coach Sherrone Moore "It Means A Lot To Keep Paul Home"
Top Spartans News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
115.3
(110th)
|
218.1
(79th)
|111th
|Def.
|
125.1
(32nd)
|
206.9
(46th)
|33rd
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|80
|1
Spartans Tickets
|vs
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm
Spartan Stadium
East Lansing, MI