Overall 4-8-0 • AAC 3-5-0

Rice Owls

Rice Owls
  • Overall
    4-8-0
  • AAC
    3-5-0
Rice Owls
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 8:00 pm ET |
ESP+
@ Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-4)
  • Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium
American Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARMY
 8-0 12-2
TULANE
 7-1 9-5
NAVY
 6-2 10-3
MEMP
 6-2 11-2
ECU
 5-3 8-5
SFLA
 4-4 7-6
TXSA
 4-4 7-6
CHARLO
 4-4 5-7
NTEXAS
 3-5 6-7
RICE
 3-5 4-8
TEMPLE
 2-6 3-9
UAB
 2-6 3-9
FAU
 1-7 3-9
TULSA
 1-7 3-9
Regular season
@
UL
Sat, Aug 30
8:00 pm
ESP+
vs
HOU
Sat, Sep 6
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
PRARIE
Sat, Sep 13
7:00 pm
ESP+
@
CHARLO
Thu, Sep 18
7:30 pm
ESPN
@
NAVY
Sat, Sep 27
3:30 pm
vs
FAU
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
TXSA
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
UCONN
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
MEMP
Fri, Oct 31
7:00 pm
ESP2
vs
UAB
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
NTEXAS
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
SFLA
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Top Owls News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 113.9
(113th) 		239.0
(51st) 		97th
Def. 160.8
(85th) 		173.8
(7th) 		35th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 111
Owls Tickets

@
UL
Sat, Aug 30 @ 8:00 pm
Cajun Field
Lafayette, LA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $53.92
View all Owls Tickets on Stubhub
