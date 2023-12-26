Teams with vastly different bowl histories will clash on Tuesday when the Rice Owls meet the Texas State Bobcats in the 2023 First Responder Bowl in Dallas. The Owls (6-6, 4-4 American Athletic), who will be making their 14th bowl appearance, have gone 3-2 in bowl games since 2008. The Bobcats (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt), meanwhile, are just in their 12th season at the FBS level and will be making their bowl debut. The teams have met four times before, with each earning two wins. This will be the first meeting since 1987.

The game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET from Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Texas State is averaging 36 points per game this season, while Rice is averaging 30.2. The Bobcats are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Texas State vs. Rice odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.

Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks.

Texas State vs. Rice spread: Texas State -3.5

Texas State vs. Rice over/under: 60 points

Texas State vs. Rice: Texas State -178, Rice +148

TXST: 6-6 ATS this season

RICE: The Owls have hit the game total under in their last 3 games (+3.00 units)

Why Texas State can cover

The Bobcats' leading rusher is sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi, who was named an All-American by four different organizations. He has 1,209 rushing yards on 199 carries in 2023, and is Texas State's FBS record holder for rushing yards in a season, a feat he accomplished in his first year as a Bobcat after transferring from Houston Christian. In addition to being the program's FBS record holder, Mahdi is the first 1,200-yard rusher in Texas State history since Claude Mathis set the school's overall record with 1,595 yards in 1997. Mahdi is fifth in the school's overall history for most rushing yards in a season. He needs 80 more rushing yards to tie Mathis for fourth on the program's all-time list.

On defense, junior defensive end Ben Bell has been making life miserable for opposing offenses. Bell is among the team leaders with 49 tackles, including 28 solo, but also has a team-high eight sacks for 67 yards, and one forced fumble. He is one sack away from tying the program's FBS single-season mark of nine set by Michael Odiari in 2014. Bell has registered 13 tackles for loss, second-best on the team. See which team to pick here.

Why Rice can cover

Redshirt freshman AJ Padgett will get the start at quarterback for the Owls. Although he has played in just four games this season, he completed 63.5% of his throws on 61 of 96 passing for 636 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions. In a 24-21 win over Florida Atlantic on Nov. 25, he completed 24 of 37 passes (64.9%) for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

Rice has a one-two punch at running back with junior Dean Connors and redshirt senior Juma Otoviano. Connors led the Owls in rushing, carrying 106 times for 707 yards (6.7 average) and five touchdowns, while Otoviano rushed 85 times for 312 yards (3.7 average) and four scores. In a 28-7 win at Charlotte on Nov. 18, Connors rushed 19 times for 184 yards. His other big day was a nine-carry, 120-yard and three-TD effort in a 42-10 win at Tulsa on Oct. 19. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 63 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

