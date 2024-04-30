Appalachian State offensive lineman Jack Muprhy has died, coach Shawn Clark announced Monday on social media. Murphy died Friday and foul play is not suspected, according to a statement from the university provided to ESPN. No further details have been released by the school.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jack Murphy. He was a beloved Mountaineer," Clark wrote in his post. "Please keep his loved ones and our App State family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Murphy started 14 games -- one at left tackle and 13 at right tackle -- for the Mountaineers in 2023 and earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors. Prior to transferring to Appalachian State, Murphy spent three years at Marshall.
"The hearts of the App State community are with Jack's loved ones during this very difficult time," Megan Hayes, senior associate vice chancellor, said in a statement to ESPN. "We are respecting his family's wishes and requests and are providing support and assistance as requested."
A native of Fairfax, Virginia, Murphy signed with Marshall in 2020 after a post-graduate season at Fork Union Military Academy. Murphy was also an all-state selection at Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington, Virginia.