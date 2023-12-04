The 2023-24 college football bowl season is almost upon us. From Dec. 16 to Jan. 1, fans are gifted with a near constant drip feed of games pitting schools from all around the country against one another with various trophies and other awards on the line. We'll see a coach bathed in mayo and one winning team celebrate by consuming the first edible mascot (a giant Pop-Tart) in sports history. Another victorious program will take home a literal bowl full of oranges.
That's just a small sampling of what's in store during the weird, wacky and wonderful Bowl Season. As one might expect, there's plenty of betting opportunity as well. Lines are set early for every bowl game, but between the transfer portal, coaching changes and opt outs for the NFL Draft, there could be a lot of change between now and when the games are actually played.
Still, there's plenty of value in getting an early look at the odds. There's a bounty of prolific games that have interesting projections, including both College Football Playoff Semifinal matchups. No. 1 Michigan is a very slight 1.5-point favorite against No. 4 Alabama, while No. 2 Washington is actually a 4.5-point underdog against No. 3 Texas.
Here's a deep dive into the lines for every bowl game coming up over the course of the next month-plus.
All time Eastern
Saturday, Dec. 16
Myrtle Beach Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (-2)
New Orleans Bowl -- 2:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-2.5)
Cure Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC
Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-3.5)
New Mexico Bowl -- 5:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-2.5)
LA Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ABC
Boise State vs. UCLA (-2)
Independence Bowl -- 9:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
California vs. Texas Tech (-3)
Monday, Dec. 18
Famous Toastery Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky (-1)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Frisco Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 21
Boca Raton Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
South Florida vs. Syracuse (-5.5)
Friday, Dec. 22
Gasparilla Bowl -- 6:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-6.5)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham Bowl -- Noon, TV: ABC
Camellia Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5)
Armed Forces Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC
Air Force vs. James Madison (-4.5)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Utah State vs. Georgia State (-3.5)
68 Ventures Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN
Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-16.5)
Las Vegas Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ABC
Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5)
Hawai'i Bowl -- 10:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-7.5)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5)
First Responder Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Rice vs. Texas State (-6.5)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-5.5)
Duke's Mayo Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5)
Holiday Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: FOX
USC vs. No. 15 Louisville (-6.5)
Texas Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-4.5)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Fenway Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN
Boston College vs. No. 24 SMU (-10)
Pinstripe Bowl -- 2:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl -- 5:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State (-4.5)
Alamo Bowl -- 9:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona (-3)
Friday, Dec. 29
Gator Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Kentucky vs. No. 22 Clemson (-7)
Sun Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS
No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (-10.5)
Liberty Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5)
Cotton Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State (-3)
Saturday, Dec. 30
Peach Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN
No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State (-4.5)
Music City Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ABC
Orange Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia (-14.5)
Arizona Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: CW Network
Monday, Jan. 1
ReliaQuest Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN2
Wisconsin vs. No. 13 LSU (-10.5)
Citrus Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ABC
No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (-7.5)
Fiesta Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon (-14.5)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal) -- 5 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan (-1.5)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal) -- 8:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (-4)