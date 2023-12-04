The 2023-24 college football bowl season is almost upon us. From Dec. 16 to Jan. 1, fans are gifted with a near constant drip feed of games pitting schools from all around the country against one another with various trophies and other awards on the line. We'll see a coach bathed in mayo and one winning team celebrate by consuming the first edible mascot (a giant Pop-Tart) in sports history. Another victorious program will take home a literal bowl full of oranges.

That's just a small sampling of what's in store during the weird, wacky and wonderful Bowl Season. As one might expect, there's plenty of betting opportunity as well. Lines are set early for every bowl game, but between the transfer portal, coaching changes and opt outs for the NFL Draft, there could be a lot of change between now and when the games are actually played.

Still, there's plenty of value in getting an early look at the odds. There's a bounty of prolific games that have interesting projections, including both College Football Playoff Semifinal matchups. No. 1 Michigan is a very slight 1.5-point favorite against No. 4 Alabama, while No. 2 Washington is actually a 4.5-point underdog against No. 3 Texas.

Here's a deep dive into the lines for every bowl game coming up over the course of the next month-plus.

All time Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (-2)

New Orleans Bowl -- 2:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-2.5)

Cure Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-3.5)

New Mexico Bowl -- 5:45 p.m., TV: ESPN

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-2.5)

LA Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ABC

Boise State vs. UCLA (-2)

Independence Bowl -- 9:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

California vs. Texas Tech (-3)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky (-1)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

Marshall vs. UTSA (-8.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

South Florida vs. Syracuse (-5.5)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl -- 6:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-6.5)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl -- Noon, TV: ABC

Duke vs. Troy (-5.5)

Camellia Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5)

Armed Forces Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC

Air Force vs. James Madison (-4.5)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Utah State vs. Georgia State (-3.5)

68 Ventures Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-16.5)

Las Vegas Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ABC

Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5)

Hawai'i Bowl -- 10:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-7.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5)

First Responder Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Rice vs. Texas State (-6.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-5.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5)

Holiday Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: FOX

USC vs. No. 15 Louisville (-6.5)

Texas Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-4.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN

Boston College vs. No. 24 SMU (-10)

Pinstripe Bowl -- 2:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

Rutgers vs. Miami (-4.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl -- 5:45 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State (-4.5)

Alamo Bowl -- 9:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona (-3)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. No. 22 Clemson (-7)

Sun Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS

No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (-10.5)

Liberty Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5)

Cotton Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State (-3)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN

No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State (-4.5)

Music City Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ABC

Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5)

Orange Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia (-14.5)

Arizona Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: CW Network

Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN2

Wisconsin vs. No. 13 LSU (-10.5)

Citrus Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ABC

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (-7.5)

Fiesta Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon (-14.5)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal) -- 5 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan (-1.5)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal) -- 8:45 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (-4)