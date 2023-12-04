usatsi-10511441-168396417-lowres-1.jpg
The 2023-24 college football bowl season is almost upon us. From Dec. 16 to Jan. 1, fans are gifted with a near constant drip feed of games pitting schools from all around the country against one another with various trophies and other awards on the line. We'll see a coach bathed in mayo and one winning team celebrate by consuming the first edible mascot (a giant Pop-Tart) in sports history. Another victorious program will take home a literal bowl full of oranges. 

That's just a small sampling of what's in store during the weird, wacky and wonderful Bowl Season. As one might expect, there's plenty of betting opportunity as well. Lines are set early for every bowl game, but between the transfer portal, coaching changes and opt outs for the NFL Draft, there could be a lot of change between now and when the games are actually played. 

Still, there's plenty of value in getting an early look at the odds. There's a bounty of prolific games that have interesting projections, including both College Football Playoff Semifinal matchups. No. 1 Michigan is a very slight 1.5-point favorite against No. 4 Alabama, while No. 2 Washington is actually a 4.5-point underdog against No. 3 Texas

Here's a deep dive into the lines for every bowl game coming up over the course of the next month-plus. 

All time Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN 

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (-2) 

New Orleans Bowl -- 2:15 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-2.5) 

Cure Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC 

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-3.5) 

New Mexico Bowl -- 5:45 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-2.5)

LA Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ABC 

Boise State vs. UCLA (-2) 

Independence Bowl -- 9:15 p.m., TV: ESPN 

California vs. Texas Tech (-3) 

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky (-1) 

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Marshall vs. UTSA (-8.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN 

South Florida vs. Syracuse (-5.5)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl -- 6:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-6.5) 

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl -- Noon, TV: ABC 

Duke vs. Troy (-5.5) 

Camellia Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN 

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5) 

Armed Forces Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC 

Air Force vs. James Madison (-4.5) 

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Utah State vs. Georgia State (-3.5)

68 Ventures Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-16.5)

Las Vegas Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ABC 

Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5)

Hawai'i Bowl -- 10:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-7.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5) 

First Responder Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Rice vs. Texas State (-6.5) 

Guaranteed Rate Bowl 

UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5) 

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-5.5) 

Duke's Mayo Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5) 

Holiday Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: FOX 

USC vs. No. 15 Louisville (-6.5) 

Texas Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN 

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-4.5) 

Thursday, Dec. 28 

Fenway Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN 

Boston College vs. No. 24 SMU (-10) 

Pinstripe Bowl -- 2:15 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Rutgers vs. Miami (-4.5) 

Pop-Tarts Bowl -- 5:45 p.m., TV: ESPN 

No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State (-4.5)

Alamo Bowl -- 9:15 p.m., TV: ESPN 

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona (-3) 

Friday, Dec. 29 

Gator Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN 

Kentucky vs. No. 22 Clemson (-7) 

Sun Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS 

No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (-10.5) 

Liberty Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5) 

Cotton Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN 

No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State (-3) 

Saturday, Dec. 30 

Peach Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN 

No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State (-4.5) 

Music City Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ABC

Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5) 

Orange Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN 

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia (-14.5) 

Arizona Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: CW Network 

Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5) 

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN2

Wisconsin vs. No. 13 LSU (-10.5)

Citrus Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ABC 

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (-7.5) 

Fiesta Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ESPN 

No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon (-14.5) 

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal) -- 5 p.m., TV: ESPN 

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan (-1.5) 

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal) -- 8:45 p.m., TV: ESPN 

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (-4) 