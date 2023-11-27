College football bowl season is just around the corner, and it brings some intriguing bowl traditions from the Duke's Mayo Bowl to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. During the 2023 bowl season, the new Pop-Tarts Bowl will have its first installment.

As a part of its birth, the winning team will have a chance to physically eat the mascot, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature a team from the ACC and a team from the Big 12 and will take place on Dec. 28. In each of the past three seasons, the bowl was known as the Cheez-It Bowl and has been played in Orlando since 2001 despite undergoing several sponsorship and name changes.

The 2022 Cheez-It Bowl ended up being one of the more entertaining games throughout the bowl season. Florida State defeated Oklahoma 35-32 behind a 418-yard performance from Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis.

With Pop-Tarts now being the main attraction when it comes to this specific bowl, it should be an interesting display to watch once the final whistle blows. How many bites will be taken out of this Pop-Tart mascot? It's certainly going to be up there with Duke's Mayo being dumped on the champion of the Duke's Mayo Bowl.