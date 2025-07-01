Skip to Main Content
Overall 8-5-0 • BIG10 6-3-0

  • Overall
    8-5-0
  • BIG10
    6-3-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 6:00 pm ET |
FS1
vs Albany Great Danes (4-8)
  • Kinnick Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
ALBANY
Sat, Aug 30
6:00 pm
FS1
@
IOWAST
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
FOX
vs
UMASS
Sat, Sep 13
7:30 pm
BTN
@
RUT
Fri, Sep 19
8:00 pm
FOX
vs
IND
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
WISC
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
PSU
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
MINN
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
OREG
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
USC
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
MICHST
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
NEB
Fri, Nov 28
12:00 pm
Full Schedule
Top Hawkeyes News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 197.3
(24th) 		131.5
(130th) 		117th
Def. 115.3
(25th) 		203.1
(42nd) 		20th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 36 1
Full Rankings

