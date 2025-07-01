Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 6:00 pm ET |
FS1
vs Albany Great Danes (4-8)
- Kinnick Stadium
Schedule
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
197.3
(24th)
|
131.5
(130th)
|117th
|Def.
|
115.3
(25th)
|
203.1
(42nd)
|20th
Swarmcast: An Iowa Hawkeyes podcast
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|36
|1
