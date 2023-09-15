Week 3 of the 2023 college football season has arrived and so has the time period in the campaign where the rubber meets the road. There are massive out-of-conference contests on the docket as well as some early-season conference matchups that will define the landscape of the sport as we head toward the end of September.

No. 1 Georgia will open its conference slate against South Carolina in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Bulldogs have dominated UT-Martin and Ball State in their first two games of the season, but the competition will be cranked up a notch on Saturday against a Gamecocks team led by star quarterback Spencer Rattler.

No. 8 Washington has been on fire during its first two games of the season as quarterback Michael Penix Jr has elevated himself squarely in the mix of the early-season Heisman Trophy race. The Huskies will travel to Michigan State to take on a Spartans team that is dealing with massive off-the-field issues after coach Mel Tucker was suspended earlier this week.

While there are no games featuring ranked opponents squaring off on Saturday, that's historically been a warning sign that some chaos may ensue. Here's a handy viewer's guide to get your ready for the Week 3 college football action on Saturday.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 3 Florida State at Boston College -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The Seminoles will open their conference slate against an Eagles squad that has played two nail-biters in consecutive weeks. This will be a great chance for Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis and his talented group of wide receivers to make a statement in the early television window.

No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The Tigers got back on track last week in the win over Grambling, but now meet a Bulldogs team that has momentum after last week's overtime win over Arizona. Starkville is a tough place to play, so LSU coach Brian Kelly better have his crew ready to deal with all of those cowbells at Davis Wade Stadium.

South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia -- 3:30 on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): The Bulldogs only have one sack on the season but can change that against a South Carolina offensive line that gave up nine sacks in the opener vs. North Carolina. This will be a huge test for Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler, who has been lights out under pressure through two games.

No. 10 Alabama at South Florida -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): This game isn't going to be competitive, but it will be interesting to see how Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban motivates his team after last week's loss to Texas. Will he stick with quarterback Jalen Milroe? Will the offensive line take a step forward after last week's debacle?

No. 8 Washington at Michigan State -- 5 p.m. on Peacock: Washington's offense has been stellar, but the big story about this team has been a defense that is more than capable of leading the Huskies to the Pac-12 title. It's a long road trip to take on for a Michigan State team that, despite the Tucker situation, has quietly been very solid through two games.

No. 11 Tennessee at Florida -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The Volunteers have lost night straight road games against Florida, and this is the best opportunity to break that streak since their struggles in The Swamp began. It'll be interesting to see what Vols quarterback Joe Milton III does after last week's sub-par performance vs. Austin Peay. The Gators will likely need a top-tier performance from signal-caller Graham Mertz in order to keep the Gators in the mix.

Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado -- 10 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The Deion Sanders experience will be under the lights this weekend when the Buffaloes take on Colorado State in Boulder, Colorado. These two rivals haven't played since 2019, and there's no doubt that the Rams would love to break their five-game losing streak to the Buffs with the brightest spotlight shining on the rivalry in more than a generation.

Best of the rest