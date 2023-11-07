Who's Playing

Current Records: Ball State 2-7, Northern Illinois 4-5

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to square off in a Mid American West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Ball State is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, it was a hard-fought contest, but Ball State had to settle for a 24-21 defeat against Bowling Green.

Despite the loss, Ball State had strong showings from Kiael Kelly, who rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, and Marquez Cooper, who rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Northern Illinois' good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a 37-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Central Michigan. Northern Illinois didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Antario Brown, who rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.6 yards per carry. Brown was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 61 yards. Another player making a difference was Rocky Lombardi, who threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

Ball State has been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season. As for Northern Illinois, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Tuesday, Northern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be Ball State's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Ball State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Northern Illinois when the teams last played back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 44-38 victory. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Northern Illinois' Harrison Waylee, who rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 7.7 yards per carry. Now that he won't be playing on Tuesday, will it be that much easier for Ball State to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Northern Illinois is a big 10-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Northern Illinois has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Ball State.