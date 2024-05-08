Shayanna Jenkins, the fiancée of late former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez and the mother of the couple's child, responded to jokes directed at Hernandez during Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady," which aired Sunday.

"It's sad that I'm trying to raise my children in such a cruel world," Jenkins told TMZ regarding her 11-year-old daughter.

Hernandez was convicted of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison. He died by suicide in 2017 after hanging himself in his jail cell. Hernandez wrote three suicide notes, one to Jenkins and two to the couple's daughter, per a state police report.

Several people who participated in Sunday's roast of Brady mentioned or alluded to Hernandez in their jokes.