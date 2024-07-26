If you're a fan of a team in the AFC West that is not the Kansas City Chiefs, you probably haven't had very much fun in a while. The Chiefs have won the division eight straight years, and have won three Super Bowls since Patrick Mahomes took over under center in 2018. It makes them easily detestable for the three other teams required to play them twice a year.

The last time the Chiefs lost to a division rival was actually on Christmas Day, as the Las Vegas Raiders walked into Arrowhead Stadium and pulled off a 20-14 upset victory, thanks to two defensive touchdowns. While the Chiefs did end up winning Super Bowl LVIII, that victory was a big one for the Raiders' fan base.

This week at Raiders training camp, a fan brought a Kermit the Frog puppet complete with a Mahomes wig and jersey. If you were unfamiliar, Mahomes' voice does indeed resemble the lovable green amphibian. Raiders rookie safety Trey Taylor was delighted by the puppet, and put it on -- even having the puppet talk in a fake Mahomes voice.

On Friday after Chiefs practice, Mahomes responded to the Raiders' video clip that's gone viral with a simple quote.

"It's still early in the year, stuff like that happens, "Mahomes said. "It'll get handled when it gets handled."

"Everybody just kinda lets me play. They know how I am. They don't need to send me anything to keep me motivated."

When asked by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones if poking Mahomes was a smart play by the Raiders, coach Andy Reid said "we don't spend a lot of time here with puppets."

Mahomes is 10-2 all time against the Raiders. They are one of two franchises Mahomes has already notched double-digit victories over, the other being the Denver Broncos.

Taylor was likely just trying to have some fun with fans, but you know exactly how this viral video is going to be received. If Mahomes wasn't already motivated to avenge his last loss on a football field, he probably is now.